Long wait ends for new album from Grammy-nominated Tulsa music artist John Fullbright

Eight years. Four days.

It has been eight years since Grammy-nominated music artist John Fullbright has released an album.

And, once the album was on the front burner, he knocked it out in four days.

The new album, “The Liar,” was released Friday via Blue Dirt Records/Thirty Tigers. It’s Fullbright’s third studio album. His first, 2012’s “From the Ground Up,” earned a Grammy nomination for best Americana album. His only album between then and now is 2014’s “Songs,” which dented Billboard’s rock, folk and indie charts.

A question you might have about the big chunk of time between albums was posed in a bio at johnfullbrightmusic.com: The public at-large hasn’t heard much from him since the critically lauded “Songs,” a chasm of eight years that seemed unthinkable for an artist with so much hype surrounding his early career. Why did it take so long?

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Fullbright said on the site. “And that’s been the scariest question to think about and the hardest one to answer.”

Regardless, “The Liar” is here, and the truth is it’s got Oklahoma all over it.

Fullbright shares Okemah roots with Woody Guthrie but is currently based out of Tulsa. He has an 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 gig at Fassler Hall and is scheduled to perform during a 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 album signing at Josey Records.

The new album was recorded at Steve and Charlene Ripley’s “farm-to-studio” facility in Pawnee. Steve Ripley — a music artist, producer, inventor, Eddie Van Halen ally and leader of The Tractors — died in 2019.

Charlene flirted with the idea of selling the studio property after Steve passed away, according to promotional material for Fullbright’s new album, so Fullbright hustled up a group to record at Ripley’s place ASAP. The group was made up of what Fullbright referred to as “the usual suspects.” Among them: Jesse Aycock, Aaron Boehler, Paul Wilkes, Stephen Lee and Paddy Ryan. Fullbright’s online site said a few more friends stopped in to lay down takes. They finished the songs and tracked the album with engineer Jason Weinheimer in a “whirlwind” four days.

Fullbright described it as a collaborative thing with really cool voices.

“It’s just like playing music in Tulsa,” he said. “Everybody kind of does whatever they do, and it works.”

The opening song on the 12-track album is “Bearden, 1645.” Bearden is a map dot in Okfuskee County, where the county seat is Okemah.

Fullbright’s online site suggested the wait between albums might have been due to a tacit rejection of mounting industry pressure mixed with a little fear. “Or maybe it was the adjustment to a massive upheaval of his way of life. Whether we bore witness or not, it’s been a critical period of change for Fullbright, now in his 30s. Since his last release, he moved out of rural Oklahoma — the aforementioned Bearden has a population of about 130 people — to Tulsa.”

Once in Tulsa, Fullbright “worked to build a place for himself in the context of an established and vibrant musical coterie, performing often as both a bandleader and, more curiously, a sideman: storied loner John Fullbright lugging a piano from this small stage to that one with an uncharacteristic looseness.”

Said Fullbright: “It has been a process of learning how to be in a community of musicians and less focusing on the lone, depressed songwriter ... just playing something that has a beat and is really fun. That’s not to say there are no songs on this record where I depart from that, because there are, but there’s also a band with an opinion. And that part is new to me.”

