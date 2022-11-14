 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lizzo sets BOK Center show in spring, her first Oklahoma concert

  • Updated
Lizzo performs

Lizzo performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. The singer's new tour is coming through Tulsa on May 20.

 Charles Sykes, Invision via AP file

Lizzo, the Grammy- and Emmy-winning pop star known for singing and her skills with a flute, is coming to the BOK Center in the spring for her first concert in Oklahoma.

Tickets for the May 20 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bokcenter.com.

Lizzo is bringing her Special 2our to 17 cities, including Tulsa. Her most recent album, "Special," features the hit "About Damn Time," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 

The third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, Lizzo also made history when her breakout single “Truth Hurts” topped the charts for seven weeks, the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rap artist.

The artist earned an Emmy for her reality show, "Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," streaming on Prime Video. She has partnered with Fabletics to launch a shapewear brand, YITTY, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS.

