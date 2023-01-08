Live podcast to mark 45th anniversary of Sex Pistols concert at Cain's Ballroom

The 45th anniversary of one of the most iconic moments in Tulsa pop culture history — the Jan. 11, 1978, performance by the prototypical punk rock band the Sex Pistols at the Cain’s Ballroom — will be commemorated with a special live podcast event, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Cain’s, 423 N. Main St.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the live podcast starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is presented by OKPOP Museum and sponsored by Little Wing Productions, The Outsiders House and Cain’s Ballroom.

The podcast will feature John Holmstrom, creator and publisher of Punk magazine, who covered the band’s Tulsa performance for his magazine. The Tulsa date was also Holmstrom’s 25th birthday, and he will share stories of his experiences that day at the concert and with the band at their hotel afterward.

Holmstrom will be joined in the podcast by former Cain’s Ballroom owner Larry Shaeffer and fellow promoter Scott Munz, who booked the band’s Tulsa concert; and Meg Charron and Garrett Weindorf, hosts of the OKPOP Radio Hour.

The Sex Pistols, which created a sensation in Great Britain with such songs as “God Save the Queen,” “Pretty Vacant,” and “Anarchy in the U.K.,” made their only U.S. tour in January 1978, a seven-date trek through the southern half of the United States, with Tulsa being the next to last stop.

The band also left a physical mark on Tulsa, when bassist Sid Vicious punched a hole in a backstage wall at the Cain’s.