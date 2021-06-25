Tulsa’s biggest concert venues were hushed for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but live music has returned to some stages, and other venues are in the midst of making a comeback.

For months, due to safety reasons and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, concert events were pushed forward and postponed. There were no new announcements of show dates because people in the music industry were waiting for a light at the end of the tunnel. Finally, as we ventured into 2021, new show dates began trickling in to join shows that had been rescheduled.

Cain’s Ballroom hosted limited-capacity, socially distanced shows during the pandemic. Some artists performed two shows per night at Cain’s to reach as many guests as possible.

The River Spirit Casino Resort was the first Tulsa-area casino to bring live music back to its primary concert venue. Invitation-only shows featuring the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers and Tracy Lawrence preceded a return to on-sale-to-the-public shows, beginning with an April 29 Air Supply concert.

Barring unexpected developments, the Hard Rock and Osage Casino will follow suit.

BOK Center is Tulsa’s largest concert venue. BOK’s first live music event since a pandemic-related shutdown featured Wynton Marsalis headlining a performance connected to the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial. Touring music artists are slated to return to BOK in the second half of 2021.

Tulsa Theater also intends to return to live music in 2021. A Melissa Etheridge show was announced for Oct. 12 at the venue.

Here are the upcoming shows at Tulsa’s biggest venues as of the last week of June. Please confirm the event is occurring with the venue as it could be canceled or rescheduled.

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Leanne Morgan, July 10. 8 p.m. $30-$40.

Brantley Gilbert, July 15. 8 p.m. $50-$95.

Ramon Ayala, July 24. 8 p.m. $20-$50.

Theresa Caputo, Aug. 5. 8 p.m. $65-75.

Three Dog Night, Aug. 6. 8 p.m. $20-$35.

Darius Rucker, Aug. 20. 8 p.m. $95-$125.

Gabriel Iglesias, Aug. 27. 8 p.m. $65-$75

Midland, Oct. 21, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Beach Boys, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $55-$70.

Tim Allen, Feb. 18. 8 p.m. $70-$85.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

PBR, July 31-Aug. 1. $15-up.

Lil Baby w/Fire in Little Africa, Aug. 6. On sale June 25. $49.50-$150.

WWE Smackdown, Aug. 13. $20-up.

Harlem Globetrotters, Aug. 22. $14-up.

Alan Jackson, Aug. 27. $39.99-$129.99.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Sept. 11. $22-up.

Endurocross, Sept. 18. $25-$39.

Blake Shelton, Sept. 24. $59-$119.

MercyMe, Oct. 1. $29-$84.50.

KISS, Oct. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.

TobyMac, Oct 4. $22.75-$92.75.

Marc Anthony, Oct. 15. $64-$184.

Alabama, Oct. 23. $39.50-$129.50.

Chris Stapleton, Nov. 5. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.

Dan + Shay, Nov. 13. $17-$225.

Cody Johnson, Nov. 26. $38-$78.

Joe Rogan, Dec. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.

Eric Church, Feb. 19. $107-$166.

The Weeknd, Feb. 20. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.

Justin Bieber, March 18. $62.50-$202.50.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Clint Black, Aug. 18. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, Sept. 10. 8 p.m. $19.50.

Uncle Kracker, Sept. 11. 8 p.m. $19.50.

Clay Walker, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Collective Soul, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $39.50.

Rain: Tribute to the Beatles, Nov. 13. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Little River Band, Dec. 1. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Tony Bennett, Dec. 16. 6 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Melissa Etheridge, Oct. 12. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$379.

Nate Bargatze, Oct. 16. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.

Mat Kearney, Oct. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$99.

Joe Bonamassa, Oct. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $69-$249.

Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $30.50-$33.50.

Blue October, Nov. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $34.

Jeanne Robertson, Nov. 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $29-$79.

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 3. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.

Brit Floyd, June 7, 2022. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Hanson, July 2 and July 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.

American Aquarium, July 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $18-$100.

Bob Wills' Texas Playboys, July 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $29-$45.

K. Flay, Aug. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $15-up.

Ashley McBryde, Aug. 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50.

Hanson, Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Ray Wylie Hubbard, Aug. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $75-$105.

All Time Low, Aug. 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$55.

Jacob Tovar/Cowboy Jones, Aug. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $10.

Hanson, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.

Andy Frasco and the U.N., Sept. 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $18.

The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.

Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.

Lost Dog Street Band, Sept. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Toadies w/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Sylvan Esso, Sept. 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36-$56.

80s Prom, Sept. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $17-$45.

The Wood Brothers, Sept. 20. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$50.

Tech N9ne, Sept. 23. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.

Pecos & The Rooftops, Sept. 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $12-$25.

Pixies, Sept. 26. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $45.

Hanson, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.

The Airborne Toxic Event, Oct. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $23-$43.

Dashboard Confessional, Oct. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$55.

X Ambassadors, Oct. 18. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$125.

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Oct. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $40-$60.

Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, Nov. 4. $28-$53.

CHVRCHES, Nov. 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $40-$60.

Thundercat, Nov. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.

Purity Ring, Nov. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.

Drive-By Truckers, Feb. 5. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$52.

KALEO, March 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $43-$110.

They Might Be Giants, May 19, 2022. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Maddie and Tae, July 31. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

The Revivalists, Nov. 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $55-$100.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala concert, Oct. 22. $30-$75.

For King & Country, Nov. 7. 7 p.m. $20-$200.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 4. 7 p.m. $55-$85.

Tommy Emmanuel, Nov. 9. On sale June 18.

Home Free, Dec. 11. $29.50-$59.50.

Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299

Eicher Wednesday, featuring Stephen Schultz and Michael Bremo along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher live at the Jazz Depot, call for seating reservations or watch on Facebook Live, June 23, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, June 23, live at the Jazz Depot, 7:30 p.m.

Gospel Sunday, June 27, 2 p.m.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, June 29, 6-8 p.m. Call for seating reservations.