Live music part of new Amps on Admiral event

Kendall Whittier Main Street’s newest event, Amps on Admiral, will debut 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4 and will include food and live music.

Jessica Jackson Seay, executive director of Kendall Whittier Main Street, described Amps on Admiral as a laid-back outdoor concert.

“We create a pop-up park, put up a stage and celebrate local music as a community,” she said.

Volunteers will roll out 2,400 square feet of astroturf in the Whittier Square parking lot at 1 S. Lewis Ave., creating a green space where asphalt usually lies.

“If you’ve ever been to Kendall Whittier After Five, Amps on Admiral will be similar, except a little larger and a lot longer,” Jackson Seay said. “Imagine six After Fives rolled into one awesome Saturday.”

While some seating will be provided, event host KWMS encourages attendees to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

The free, family-friendly event will include a MordHouse Kids Zone.

Starting off the day with a focus on little ones, Hot Toast Music Company will perform at 2 p.m. A face painter from BAM Entertainment will be in the MordHouse Kids Zone with free face painting from 2-4 p.m. The Kids Zone will also feature bubble activities, yard games, chalk art and coloring pages.

Knipple, a garage/jazz/punk duo that’s family-friendly will take the stage at 3:05 p.m. followed by a Tulsa Opera showcase at 4 p.m. Joesf Glaude and Guitars Gone Wild will create instrumental art based on structural ideas at 5 p.m.

Jacob Tovar will perform from 6:10-7:10 p.m. and will be followed by Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

“We tried to book a little something for everyone,” Jackson Seay said. “With such a great variety of musicians, Amps on Admiral showcases a wide range of Tulsa talent.”

Marshall Brewing Company and She Brews Coffee will provide beverage service. Food trucks 1907 Barbecue and Krumbly’s Kitchen will be on site. Pancho Anaya Bakery, Pollos Asados food truck and Dante’s Woodfire also will be open in Kendall Whittier.

Kendall Whittier Main Street is a nonprofit organization that inspires the ongoing revitalization and growth of a historic and cultural neighborhood in Tulsa.

