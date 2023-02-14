The live radio taping show, Live From Cain's, will have performances from Miko Marks and Bob Schneider Sunday.

On Feb. 19, Marks and Schneider will spotlight music from Tulsa musician Cody Brewer, a news release states.

Marks was recently named to Country Music Television's Next women of Country Class of 2022, the release reads.

For her performance she will be backed by an acoustic trio.

Schneider's "songs often combine humor with elements of funk, country, rock and folk," the release continues. He has also won 58 Austin Music Awards.

Schneider will be playing with the Live From Cain's house band, the Oklahoma Specials.

“We’re really pleased to have Miko Marks, a fresh voice in Country music and Bob Schneider, who never fails to entertain, as our next musical guests,” said Live From Cain’s Co-Executive Director, Kelly Burley in the release.

The show will start at 7 p.m. and tickets are available now starting at $25, the release states.