The live radio series Live From Cain’s returns March 18 with three new headliners, a news release states.

Bette Smith and Parker Millsap will be showcased along with the spotlight artist of the show, Drew Winn.

Smith is a rock and soul singer whose style “blends soul music and gospel with the energy of rock & roll,” according to publicity information.

Millsap, a Purcell native, continues to perform and blend genres. Winn is the owner of Guitar House of Tulsa and recently released his self-titled debut album.

“These shows are a lot of fun to produce. The audience is truly key to what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Live From Cain’s Co-Executive Director Kelly Burley, in the release.

“This March show will have a wonderful blend of two very diverse, very talented performers. We’re pleased to be highlighting our house band, too, along with Tulsa’s Drew Winn,” Burley said.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now starting at $25.