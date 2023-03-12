The live radio series Live From Cain’s returns March 18 with three new headliners, a news release states.
Bette Smith and Parker Millsap will be showcased along with the spotlight artist of the show, Drew Winn.
Smith is a rock and soul singer whose style “blends soul music and gospel with the energy of rock & roll,” according to publicity information.
Millsap, a Purcell native, continues to perform and blend genres. Winn is the owner of Guitar House of Tulsa and recently released his self-titled debut album.
“These shows are a lot of fun to produce. The audience is truly key to what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Live From Cain’s Co-Executive Director Kelly Burley, in the release.
“This March show will have a wonderful blend of two very diverse, very talented performers. We’re pleased to be highlighting our house band, too, along with Tulsa’s Drew Winn,” Burley said.
People are also reading…
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now starting at $25.