Grammy and Country Music Award winning group, Little Big Town, will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on May 20, a news release states.

The band made its debut about 20 years ago with hit songs like "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," and the Grammy nominated single "Little White Church," the release reads.

The group went on to release multiple number one singles including the 2015 best-selling country single of the year "Girl Crush" as well as "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," which reached 265 million global streams.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the casino's The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets are on sale now.