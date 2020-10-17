Linde Oktoberfest works to bring annual good cheer

The Germans — perhaps not too surprisingly — have a word for what Tonja Carigg will miss about this year’s Oktoberfest.

It’s “gemütlichkeit,” which is usually translated simply as “good cheer.” But within that clutch of consonants, vowels and umlauts are more expansive ideas of warmth, friendliness and that unique sense of well-being that comes from being among a group of like-minded people.

Because concerns about COVID-19 and Oklahoma’s continual presence in a pandemic “red zone,” the organizers of Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest canceled the 2020 celebration, which would have taken place this coming weekend at River West Festival Park.

“The thing about losing these large public events, whether it’s Oktoberfest or Mayfest or any number of other such events, is that it has a real impact on the community,” said Carigg, whose position with the River Parks Authority includes serving as Oktoberfest’s festival director.

“An event like Oktoberfest is something that people look forward to every year,” she said. “It’s an important part of their lives, whether they participate as volunteers helping to put it on or if they just spend a day enjoying the festival.