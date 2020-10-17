Linde Oktoberfest works to bring annual good cheer

The Germans — perhaps not too surprisingly — have a word for what Tonja Carigg will miss about this year’s Oktoberfest.
It’s “gemütlichkeit,” which is usually translated simply as “good cheer.” But within that clutch of consonants, vowels and umlauts are more expansive ideas of warmth, friendliness and that unique sense of well-being that comes from being among a group of like-minded people.
Because concerns about COVID-19 and Oklahoma’s continual presence in a pandemic “red zone,” the organizers of Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest canceled the 2020 celebration, which would have taken place this coming weekend at River West Festival Park.
“The thing about losing these large public events, whether it’s Oktoberfest or Mayfest or any number of other such events, is that it has a real impact on the community,” said Carigg, whose position with the River Parks Authority includes serving as Oktoberfest’s festival director.
“An event like Oktoberfest is something that people look forward to every year,” she said. “It’s an important part of their lives, whether they participate as volunteers helping to put it on or if they just spend a day enjoying the festival.
“It’s also an opportunity for people to come together, to connect with the community,” Carigg said. “And that’s something I think is even more important now since so many of us are having to live more or less isolated from everyone.”
While the festival may not be happening this year as planned, the Oktoberfest organizers are doing all they can to bring a bit of “gemütlichkeit” to Tulsa with a series of online events grouped under the title The Prost of Tulsa.
The idea, Carigg said, is to give people a way to celebrate the spirit of Oktoberfest at home, with daily contests and other activities leading up to the Prost of Tulsa event Friday, Oct. 23.
“The best place to start is our Facebook page because we’re updating that daily,” she said. “We’re also on Instagram and Twitter, but Facebook is the best place to start.
“We’re wanting to give everyone an opportunity to stay engaged with Oktoberfest online,” Carigg said. “That’s one reason why we created what we call the Prost Pack. It’s a way for people to have something tangible from this year.”
The pack includes a variety of Oktoberfest memorabilia, such as a 2020 MassKrug (beer stein), a commemorative hat pin, a Masked Hopsman T-shirt and the iconic chicken hat.
“These are all things we know people who come to the festival like to collect,” Carigg said. “The pins are especially popular — I’ve seen people in the past who have pins going back 30 years affixed to their hats. These objects are all part of the experience of Oktoberfest, and we wanted to find a way to continue that.”
The Prost Pack is $39.95, and available at the festival’s website, tulsaoktoberfest.org. Proceeds from sales will go to the festival’s operating budget for 2021.
Fans are also encouraged to dress up in their Oktoberfest best, whether it be lederhosen or dirndl, and submit photographs of themselves out and about. And in place of the tradition dachshund parade, owners of this breed of dog are encouraged to enter them in the Dachshund Costume Contest.
“We’re also having an ‘air accordion’ contest, and we’ve commissioned Alex Meixner to compose an original polka just for the Tulsa Oktoberfest,” Carigg said.
Meixner, who has performed at Oktoberfest in the past, is known for bringing a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility and antic sense of humor to polka music — as evidenced in his “one-man-band” TV commercials for Hormel Pepperoni.
Artist Zach Raw, who had been commissioned to create the 2020 Oktoberfest poster, will be shown in a time-lapse video of him painting the image, and posters should be available for sale by Friday.
The Prost of Tulsa event will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, with the ceremonial tapping of the beer keg. The afternoon will include musical performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes conversations with past Oktoberfest entertainers and celebrities, along with tributes to the festival’s sponsors and its all-volunteer staff.
“Oktoberfest has been a volunteer organization from the beginning, and the people who have been putting this event on for 42 years and grew it into one of the top five Oktoberfests in the country, do so out of their love and passion for this event,” Carigg said.
“And our sponsors — such as Linde Engineering, which has been our name sponsor for many years — are key for us because in normal times we have five days out of the year to earn our operating budget for the next year,” she said. “Because we have always planned for bad weather, we have been able to build up our ‘rainy day’ fund over the past 10 years. We think we’re going to be ready and able to put on a great festival in 2021.”
