Lil Mike & Funnybone of 'Reservation Dogs' performing on #GivingTunesday

Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Native American rappers who had roles in season one of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” will join 28 Oklahoma musicians to perform live from their social media channels during #GivingTunesday on Nov. 30.

Now in its fourth year, #GivingTunesday was organized in the spirit of Giving Tuesday by Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit serving Oklahoma music professionals in need. It was organized as a way of thanking fans and donors for support.

Lil Mike & Funny Bone will perform on their YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Among other performers: Oklahoma City-based Ali Harter, a singer-songwriter and host of KOSU/The Spy’s Mean Hustle Broad Cast radio show, will perform on her Instagram page at noon. Jacob Tovar, a roots country artist from Tulsa, will perform on his Instagram page at 2 p.m. Chance Anderson, front man for the Marlow-based Chance & The Takers, will perform at 6:30 p.m. via his Facebook page. The full lineup with links to performance pages can be found here: https://www.reddirtrelieffund.org/uncategorized/givingtunesday-on-november-30th/