Lil Baby show with Fire in Little Africa at BOK Center rescheduled
  Updated
Lil Baby

Lil Baby, shown performing at the BET Awards in 2019, cited a scheduling conflict in rescheduling his BOK Center show.

 Jimmie Tramel

It was announced Monday that Lil Baby's upcoming show at BOK Center has been rescheduled.

Lil Baby was scheduled to perform at the Tulsa venue Friday, Aug. 6. A news release announcing the date change said the show will instead take place Nov. 18.

A scheduling conflict was cited as the reason for the postponement. All tickets will be honored for the new date.

Lil Baby would have been the first touring artist to perform a show at BOK Center since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. BOK Center's scheduled events and acts in August include WWE Smackdown (Aug. 13), Blippi the Musical (Aug. 18), the Harlem Globetrotters (Aug. 22) and Alan Jackson (Aug. 27).

Fire in Little Africa, a Tulsa-based hip hop music collective, was scheduled to be a support act for Lil Baby at the BOK Center show.

Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa's story

Members of the hip hop collective, Fire in Little Africa, discuss about their experience creating an album about the 1921 Race Massacre. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

