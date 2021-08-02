Lil Baby show with Fire in Little Africa at BOK Center rescheduled

It was announced Monday that Lil Baby's upcoming show at BOK Center has been rescheduled.
Lil Baby was scheduled to perform at the Tulsa venue Friday, Aug. 6. A news release announcing the date change said the show will instead take place Nov. 18.
A scheduling conflict was cited as the reason for the postponement. All tickets will be honored for the new date.
Lil Baby would have been the first touring artist to perform a show at BOK Center since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. BOK Center's scheduled events and acts in August include WWE Smackdown (Aug. 13), Blippi the Musical (Aug. 18), the Harlem Globetrotters (Aug. 22) and Alan Jackson (Aug. 27).
Fire in Little Africa, a Tulsa-based hip hop music collective, was scheduled to be a support act for Lil Baby at the BOK Center show.
