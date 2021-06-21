 Skip to main content
Lil Baby coming to BOK Center
Lil Baby

Lil Baby, shown at the 2020 American Music Awards, is coming to BOK Center.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

Grammy-nominated rap artist Lil Baby announced a Friday, Aug. 6 tour stop at Tulsa's BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

A news release about the tour stop said Lil Baby has been one of the most dominant and critically acclaimed names in rap since his first release in 2017.

In 2020, he released "My Turn," which entered The Billboard 200 at No. 1, hovered in the Top 5 for 14 weeks, and then returned to No. 1 for four consecutive weeks. The album was the top-streamed and top-selling album of any genre in 2020, according to the release.

Joe Conner talks about Fairfax and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

