Lil Baby coming to BOK Center

Grammy-nominated rap artist Lil Baby announced a Friday, Aug. 6 tour stop at Tulsa's BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

A news release about the tour stop said Lil Baby has been one of the most dominant and critically acclaimed names in rap since his first release in 2017.

In 2020, he released "My Turn," which entered The Billboard 200 at No. 1, hovered in the Top 5 for 14 weeks, and then returned to No. 1 for four consecutive weeks. The album was the top-streamed and top-selling album of any genre in 2020, according to the release.

