Lights On TU to illuminate campus with 1 million lights Thursday

The University of Tulsa will “flip the switch” and illuminate campus for the holiday season Thursday evening.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Chapman Commons, 800 S. Tucker Drive.

This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string 1 million blue and white lights on Chapman Commons (East 11th Street), Dietler Commons (South Delaware Avenue) and Jackson Commons (South Harvard Avenue).

Other features at Lights On TU include seasonal music, carolers, hot cocoa and cider, free arts and crafts for all ages (decorate cookies and ornaments), a free s’mores station and snacks, plush “Goldie” giveaways for children and a visit from Santa.

The TU Spirit Store in the Student Union will stay open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is offering a 25% discount all day.

Tucker Drive will be closed during the event, so visitors should park in the lots at East Eighth Street and South Harvard Avenue. A free shuttle will be available for those needing assistance.