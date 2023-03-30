Although she’s only 21 years old, Lexi Onyango, known as “Lex,” has been carving out a name for herself in the Tulsa music scene for years now.

The gifted singer-songwriter hails from Owasso and has steadily made waves with her unique pop sound since she picked up a guitar at age 15. Quickly recognized as a massive talent, Onyango played her first show opening for a pop-punk band at The Vanguard just a year later.

Citing music as her true passion, Onyango made the choice to abandon a traditional career path and pursue her artistry full-time. Though she was in college on a pre-medicine track, Onyango took a bet on herself and walked away — and hasn't looked back.

“My parents always said that I needed to find a plan B, but make it my plan A, because music doesn’t usually work out,” Onyango said. “But I realized I can do anything that I want to do, as long as I work hard. So, I decided to go all in and invest in myself and see what happens.”

Onyango describes her sound as indie, experimental pop, and her songs feel much deeper than what you might hear on the radio. Songwriting for Onyango is “like writing in a diary,” and her tracks like “manifesto,” “Skin Off My Back” and “FOMO” take on deep subject matter such as heartbreak, anxiety, the difficulties of childhood and growing older. Onyango names Phoebe Bridgers as one of her biggest influences, especially her ability to write poignant, emotional lyrics set against upbeat, poppy melodies.

“I use music as therapy,” Onyango said. “I write about everything, and I always try to take things to the next level, like ‘How can this all fall apart?’ I’ll write about the scenario falling apart, but it’s totally a release for me.”

After a packed year of shows at places like Mercury Lounge, The Colony and Guthrie Green, Onyango is taking 2023 to focus on writing more music (she plans on releasing another EP this year) and working on building up more confidence on stage.

“I really want to feel comfortable with who I am as an artist,” Onyango said. “I want to work up to playing shows in different states and feeling confident performing … just not giving a s--- and being who I am, no matter what’s going on.”

Lex’s latest EP “NOW” is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Follow her on Instagram.

