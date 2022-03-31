Leon Russell's son to play at 80th birthday bash: 'This is a family reunion,' Teddy Jack says

Just look at those eyes and you know: Teddy Jack is the son of Leon Russell.

Teddy Jack, asked if he gets a lot of “you look like your dad” comments, said this: “Oh yeah. It’s amazing. I was in the recording studio the other day and I saw (Tulsa-born drummer) Jim Keltner and I walked up to him and he freaked out. I hadn’t seen him in 20, 25 years. And he said, ‘wow, you look just like your dad did the day I met him.’ And it totally freaked him out. It was so funny.”

Teddy Jack followed his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame father into the family business and will perform Friday, April 1 at the Venue Shrine. The gig will follow, by one week, the launch of the website teddyjackmusic.com.

Teddy Jack scheduled the show to celebrate what would have been a milestone birthday for his father.

Russell was born April 2, 1942, and died in 2016. LeonLifers (his “super fans”) are headed to Tulsa for weekend events planned in conjunction with what would have been Russell’s 80th birthday, including a Sunday, April 3 concert at his alma mater, Will Rogers High School.

“There’s about 10 or 15 things going on that weekend, but I just felt like I should play,” Teddy Jack said, indicating during a phone interview that he is looking forward to seeing everyone. “This is a family reunion more than anything.”

Teddy Jack said he had just graduated high school and moved to Nashville when Russell pushed him into music.

“The first day I walked in the studio, he’s like, ‘OK, you’re going to be a producer and engineer, and you’re going to learn how to do this, and that’s the end of it.’ ...

"He just said, ‘You have to know how to do this.’ I’m 17, so I’m like, ‘cool.’"

Teddy Jack loved working with his father and being his drummer, but he left Nashville to try to get his own career jump-started in Los Angeles. The Tulsa show will be sort of a homecoming because, though Teddy Jack attended high school in Palos Verdes, California, he lived in the Tulsa area off and on throughout his childhood.

“Tulsa has always been a great place,” he said. “It’s kind of like it’s almost my vacation town. When I want to decompress and de-stress, I come to Oklahoma.”

Teddy Jack said he will play some of his father’s songs in Tulsa, but will mostly perform his own music. “And I’m also playing a lot of music of people from Tulsa. It’s kind of celebrating all the Tulsa musicians, too.”

A multi-instrumentalist, Teddy Jack played everything on a two-song musical project with Busey in 2018 and they have collaborated on four songs since.

Russell “apologized profusely every day” for selecting Busey as Teddy Jack’s godfather, according to Teddy Jack. Want to change your name? Go ahead, Russell said. Nah. All good.

“I love Gary,” Teddy Jack said. “He’s a beautiful brother. You know, he had a traumatic brain injury. But the guy is amazing. He’s almost 80. He still drives around, still drinks whiskey, still smokes cigars. He’s an incredible human, and, as out there as he is, I love him dearly.”

Was Russell joking when he apologized to Teddy Jack for making Busey his godfather?

“Well, I’ll you why: Because Ringo Starr asked if he could be my godfather, and he said he had already told Gary. He told Ringo ‘no,’ and I have never forgiven him for that.”

Teddy Jack also is appreciative that people are coming to Tulsa for events connected to his father’s 80th birthday. He said it’s a little weird when you are a kid and people come up to you and say they love your father.

“And then you get older and you’re like, ‘wow, this is really cool that there’s someone in my family that this many people adore,’” he said. “And his music touches so many people, you know? So I think it’s great.”

