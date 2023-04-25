Country music artist Lee Greenwood is bringing his goodbye tour to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa this summer.
The concert will be held on July 2 at 8 p.m. with tickets available now starting at $24.50.
Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance for “I.O.U.” in 1985 and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations, according to a news release.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
