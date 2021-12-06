 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Brice show announced at River Spirit
0 Comments

Lee Brice show announced at River Spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Brice

Lee Brice is returning to The Cove. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 TOM GILBERT

Country music artist Lee Brice will perform Feb. 12 at The Cove, the convert venue at the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Brice’s discography includes five top-10 albums and eight singles that have gone to No. 1 on the country or country airplay charts. He has amassed over 2.2 billion career on-demand streams, more than 3.2 billion Pandora Radio plays and more than 420 million YouTube views, according to a news release announcing the show.

Tickets, which go on sale Friday, Dec. 17, can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New trailer offers glimpse into 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert