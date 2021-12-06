Lauren Alaina announces tour that includes Cain's Ballroom show

Multi-platinum-selling music artist and rising Lauren Alaina announced a 2022 headlining tour that will bring her to Cain’s Ballroom for an April 7 performance.
“After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour,” Alaina said in a news release about her Top of the World Tour. “My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”
Tickets, which start at $20, on sale on 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone Alaina will be joined by Spencer Crandall on the tour. The tour is in support of her No. 1 debuting album “Sitting Pretty on Top of the World,” which includes a current hit single, “Getting Over Him” featuring Jon Pardi. The album also includes the RIAA gold-certified “Getting Good” featuring friend and mentor Trisha Yearwood.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
