Oklahoma music artist Lance Roark crafted a debut EP (“Better Man”) and is celebrating with album release events, including a happy hour show from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Mercury Lounge and an album release party the same night at Dewain’s Place in Tahlequah.

Osage County will kick off the release party at 9 p.m., and Roark and his band will follow.

Roark will return to Mercury Lounge for a late-night album release show Saturday, April 1. Doors open at 10 p.m., and the show starts at 11 p.m.

Roark, a 27-year-old husband and father from Tahlequah, began his musical journey when he was 6 and his grandfather bought him his first guitar. Roark said he didn’t learn to play until he was 9, but he still uses the same guitar (a 1991 Martin D-16) at every show he plays.

Among Roark’s early musical influences were Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. Later, those artists would lead Roark into Southern Rock influences like Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Marshall Tucker Band, and he finally settled somewhere in the middle with bluegrass influences that included Tony Rice and Bryan Sutton.

Roark said he met RC Edwards of the Turnpike Troubadours in 2020. Roark was playing lead guitar for a few groups and had just started his own group. Edwards asked Roark to play in the group RC & The Ambers, and he has played with the group since.

Through Edwards, Roark met Hank Early. “Hank and I worked on my record together in his home studio, Pine Curtain Studios,” Roark said.

The eight-song EP features guests like Kyle Nix on fiddle, John Fullbright on harmonica, Brian Ferguson on percussion/drums and Andrew Bair on keys/organ.

Said Roark: “Hank laid down the steel guitar and dobro, and I played all the guitar parts on the record. Along with that, we had a couple of co-writes with R.C. and Hank, and my wife, Hannah, added to the album.”

For more information, go to lanceroarkmusic.com.