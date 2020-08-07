Music artist Lana Del Rey had one Tulsa connection. Now, she’s got another.
Del Rey released a 34-second sample of new music on her Instagram account. Title: “Tulsa Jesus Freak.”
What does the song have to do with Tulsa? We’ll have to wait for an explanation.
Del Rey once dated Tulsa officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin of “Live PD.” He joined her at the Grammy Awards in January.
In March, Larkin was profiled by the New York Times and said, “Right now, we’re just friends. We still talk and whatnot. We just have busy schedules right now.”
The profile said Del Rey and Larkin ran errands, went to Target and hung out with law enforcement friends and spouses when they spent time together in Tulsa.
She released the “Tulsa Jesus Freak” snippet Thursday to her nearly 17 million Instagram followers.
