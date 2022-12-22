Lana Del Rey billboard in Tulsa generates buzz

A billboard in Tulsa is generating global publicity.

Blame — or credit — celebrity-fueled drama.

A billboard near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Mingo Road sprang up to promote an upcoming album from music artist Lana Del Rey. That, in itself, seems tame.

But, with apologies to Tulsa news legend Paul Harvey, here’s the rest of the story:

Del Rey formerly dated retired Tulsa police officer and reality TV personality Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

She posted an Instagram photo of herself with the billboard along with the words “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa.” Take that to mean there is only one promotional billboard and, of all the places it could have appeared, that place was Larkin’s turf. She added that it was “personal.”

What’s that supposed to mean? Media outlets have reported matter-of-factly, or with a question mark, that Del Rey is throwing shade. Regarding the billboard, a word that has popped up frequently in headlines and in social media is “petty.” Did you know Tom Petty signed his first record contract in Tulsa? This qualifies as a different kind of petty.

Fellow music artist Alyx Ander posted this on Twitter: “Lana Del Rey putting up 1 billboard to promote her new album, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where her ex lives, is the type of petty that I live for.”

Among national publications that have written about the billboard is, ironically, Billboard.

The title of Del Rey’s new album, due March 10, is “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

Larkin, according to his Twitter bio, now co-hosts “On Patrol: Live” and hosts a podcast, “Coptales and Cocktails.”

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2022 Tulsans of the Year: Saint Francis mass shooting first responders, victims, co-workers Tulsans of the Year: Gary Brooks Tulsans of the Year: Bryan Crowe Tulsans of the Year: Evan Dougoud Tulsans of the Year: Hau Suan Khai Tulsans of the Year: Brit Hensel Tulsans of the Year: Isaiah Jarvis Tulsans of the Year: Rick Guild Tulsans of the Year: Carrie Moss Tulsans of the Year: Rebecka Peterson Tulsans of the Year: Rodgers family Tulsans of the Year: Malcolm Rodriguez Tulsans of the Year: Andy Scurto Tulsans of the Year Nick Sidorakis