 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Lana Del Rey billboard in Tulsa generates buzz

  • Updated
  • 0

A billboard in Tulsa is generating global publicity.

Blame — or credit — celebrity-fueled drama.

A billboard near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Mingo Road sprang up to promote an upcoming album from music artist Lana Del Rey. That, in itself, seems tame.

But, with apologies to Tulsa news legend Paul Harvey, here’s the rest of the story:

Del Rey formerly dated retired Tulsa police officer and reality TV personality Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

She posted an Instagram photo of herself with the billboard along with the words “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa.” Take that to mean there is only one promotional billboard and, of all the places it could have appeared, that place was Larkin’s turf. She added that it was “personal.”

People are also reading…

What’s that supposed to mean? Media outlets have reported matter-of-factly, or with a question mark, that Del Rey is throwing shade. Regarding the billboard, a word that has popped up frequently in headlines and in social media is “petty.” Did you know Tom Petty signed his first record contract in Tulsa? This qualifies as a different kind of petty.

Whether you seek cup-and-curl pepperoni or smoked turkey, there is a new restaurant in our area for you. Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel talk about their favorites, new and old, while James Watts previews his upcoming top 10.

Fellow music artist Alyx Ander posted this on Twitter: “Lana Del Rey putting up 1 billboard to promote her new album, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where her ex lives, is the type of petty that I live for.”

Among national publications that have written about the billboard is, ironically, Billboard.

The title of Del Rey’s new album, due March 10, is “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

Larkin, according to his Twitter bio, now co-hosts “On Patrol: Live” and hosts a podcast, “Coptales and Cocktails.”

+2 
Sean Larkin

Larkin

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Original E.T. model sold at auction for $2.56 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert