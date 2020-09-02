LaFortune Park's free outdoor concert series concludes Friday night

The season for free outdoor concerts comes to an end Friday, Sept. 4, at the Gardens at LaFortune Park.

These first-Friday-of-the-month shows take place at the green space near the intersection of 51st Street and Hudson Avenue, northwest of the Herman and Kate Kaiser Library.

Music begins at about 7 p.m. and continues for about two hours, with guests invited to bring blankets or folding chairs and pack a picnic while following local health protocols regarding the pandemic.

Friday night's performance features country music by Rusty Meyers, a favorite of the LaFortune concert series.

Those needing more information can call LaFortune Community Center at 918-496-6220.

What The Ale: Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Michael Smith 918-581-8479 michael.smith@tulsaworld.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.