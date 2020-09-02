 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaFortune Park's free outdoor concert series concludes Friday night

LaFortune Park's free outdoor concert series concludes Friday night

Only $5 for 5 months
Free outdoor summer concert series at LaFortune Park

A crowd gathers outside for a free concert at LaFortune Park’s gardens area. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

The season for free outdoor concerts comes to an end Friday, Sept. 4, at the Gardens at LaFortune Park.

These first-Friday-of-the-month shows take place at the green space near the intersection of 51st Street and Hudson Avenue, northwest of the Herman and Kate Kaiser Library.

Music begins at about 7 p.m. and continues for about two hours, with guests invited to bring blankets or folding chairs and pack a picnic while following local health protocols regarding the pandemic.

Friday night's performance features country music by Rusty Meyers, a favorite of the LaFortune concert series.

Those needing more information can call LaFortune Community Center at 918-496-6220.

What The Ale: Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Michael Smith

918-581-8479

michael.smith@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I write movie reviews and features, interviews Oklahoma performers and covers entertainment events for the Scene and Weekend sections of the Tulsa World. Phone: 918-581-8479

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News