Kyle Dillingham captures two Indie Music Channel Awards

Grand Ole opry Artist and OCU Alum, Kyle Dillingham, has won two 2022 Indie music Channel Awards.

Dillingham’s original song, “Let This Peace,” won for Best Contemporary Christian Song and "Freedom Bells" for Best Instrumental Song at the 11th annual event. Last year, his song, "Four in the Morning", won for Best Contemporary Christian Song.

Another one of Dillingham’s songs, “Homa”, was also nominated for Best Americana Song, which will be the title track from his upcoming album to be released in early 2023.