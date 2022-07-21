Knipple schedules album release show

“Unsilent K,” a collection of six songs by Knipple, will be released July 29 on all major streaming services. Knipple is a project of Tulsa musicians Jordan Hehl and Nicholas Foster.

An all-ages album release show is scheduled 9 p.m. that day at Park Grove Community Church, a DIY venue located at 424 S. 37th West Ave. Peter Tomshany (JFJO) will open the show, which will also feature a number of special guests.

“Nicholas and I have played together for years in a number of bands,” Hehl said in a news release. “Knipple is a vehicle for us to explore spontaneous improvisation. We keep the music fun and conversational, and we incorporate loopers, effects pedals and other instruments like keyboards and samplers to expand the range of sounds we can make as a duo.”

The two graduates of the University of Tulsa music program are accomplished musicians who have played together for years in popular local bands like Count Tutu, Grazzhopper, Dane and the Soup and, most recently, King Cabbage Brass Band.

The duo describes Knipple’s sound as “an eclectic and personal blend of psychedelic, punk, jazz, hip hop, and electronic music.”

Knipple has a 9 p.m. Tuesday weekly residency at Whittier Bar. Foster and Hehl perform their material and host guests from Tulsa’s music scene.

