Knipple schedules album release show

“Unsilent K,” a collection of six songs by Knipple, will be released July 29 on all major streaming services. Knipple is a project of Tulsa musicians Jordan Hehl and Nicholas Foster.
An all-ages album release show is scheduled 9 p.m. that day at Park Grove Community Church, a DIY venue located at 424 S. 37th West Ave. Peter Tomshany (JFJO) will open the show, which will also feature a number of special guests.
“Nicholas and I have played together for years in a number of bands,” Hehl said in a news release. “Knipple is a vehicle for us to explore spontaneous improvisation. We keep the music fun and conversational, and we incorporate loopers, effects pedals and other instruments like keyboards and samplers to expand the range of sounds we can make as a duo.”
The two graduates of the University of Tulsa music program are accomplished musicians who have played together for years in popular local bands like Count Tutu, Grazzhopper, Dane and the Soup and, most recently, King Cabbage Brass Band.
- State laws on abortion, transgender issues have companies balking on coming to Oklahoma, development official says
- Update: Woman dies after shooting at Center of the Universe, Tulsa police say
- 4-year-old's body recovered after drowning in Arkansas River
- Letter: Nor surprising that companies don't want to invest in Oklahoma
- TPS board reverses course, approves routine items
- Ginnie Graham: Don't let the public school bullies win
- Trusted by Venables, changed by an offseason of change, Ethan Downs is ready for his opportunity
- New federal report highly critical of Oklahoma's use of pandemic relief money for education
- With Tulsa's COVID risk upgraded and cases rising, local ER leaders push precautions, vaccination
- Todd Drummond, son of 'Pioneer Woman,' enters 2022 with high expectations
- Michael Overall: How a 'neglected' area south of downtown Tulsa is finally getting a second chance
- OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari accused of sexual assault, no longer on the team
- Guerin Emig: Joking or not, Mike Gundy spoke what Big 12 allies thought when he warned of OU, Texas subterfuge
- Actress Sophia Bush turns wedding spotlight on Tulsa's Greenwood community
- Assistant Oklahoma solicitor general arrested after Broken Arrow police chase, crashes
The duo describes Knipple’s sound as “an eclectic and personal blend of psychedelic, punk, jazz, hip hop, and electronic music.”
Knipple has a 9 p.m. Tuesday weekly residency at Whittier Bar. Foster and Hehl perform their material and host guests from Tulsa’s music scene.
Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'So perfect' Oklahoma fried onion burger
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!