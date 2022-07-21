 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knipple schedules album release show

  • Updated
  • 0
Knipple

Jordan Hehl, left, and Nicholas Foster team up in the music duo Knipple. Langdon J. Photography

 Jimmie Tramel

“Unsilent K,” a collection of six songs by Knipple, will be released July 29 on all major streaming services. Knipple is a project of Tulsa musicians Jordan Hehl and Nicholas Foster.

An all-ages album release show is scheduled 9 p.m. that day at Park Grove Community Church, a DIY venue located at 424 S. 37th West Ave. Peter Tomshany (JFJO) will open the show, which will also feature a number of special guests.

“Nicholas and I have played together for years in a number of bands,” Hehl said in a news release. “Knipple is a vehicle for us to explore spontaneous improvisation. We keep the music fun and conversational, and we incorporate loopers, effects pedals and other instruments like keyboards and samplers to expand the range of sounds we can make as a duo.”

The two graduates of the University of Tulsa music program are accomplished musicians who have played together for years in popular local bands like Count Tutu, Grazzhopper, Dane and the Soup and, most recently, King Cabbage Brass Band.

People are also reading…

The duo describes Knipple’s sound as “an eclectic and personal blend of psychedelic, punk, jazz, hip hop, and electronic music.”

Knipple has a 9 p.m. Tuesday weekly residency at Whittier Bar. Foster and Hehl perform their material and host guests from Tulsa’s music scene.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'So perfect' Oklahoma fried onion burger

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Where The Crawdads Sing” & “The Gray Man”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert