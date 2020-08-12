KISS

KISS, shown during a past performance at BOK Center, has postponed a return to the venue until 2021.

 Matt Barnard

The Tulsa stop on KISS’ farewell tour has again been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOK Center announced that that the show has been moved from Oct. 4 to Oct. 2, 2021.

A statement from KISS said tickets will be honored for the new date or, if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. Ticket-holders will receive an email with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

The KISS concert at BOK Center was originally scheduled to take place in March. Tour buses arrived in Tulsa, but it was announced hours before start time that the show was being postponed out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

