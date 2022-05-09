 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KISS' Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons hosting grand opening party for Rock & Brews Casino

Paul Stanley Gene Simmons

Paul Stanley (center) and Gene Simmons of KISS attended a 2017 press conference when ground was broken for a Rock & Brews Casino in Braman. They are returning May 10 for a grand opening event. Tulsa World file

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS will host a grand opening party Tuesday, May 10 for the Rock & Brews Casino in Braman. Okla.

Gates open to the public at 1 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food, drinks and live music from the AC/DC tribute band Back in Black.

Rock & Brews, co-founded by Stanley and Simmons, is a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment brand. The Rock & Brews team oversees more than 20 restaurants across the U.S., but the Rock & Brews Casino Braman is the first foray into owning and operating a casino (formerly SouthWind Casino Braman).

The casino includes a Rock & Brews Restaurant. The restaurant’s decor includes a “Great Wall of Rock,” a KISS-inspired selfie wall and art murals paying tribute to Oklahoma music artists like Hanson and JJ Cale. The restaurant also features a stage for live music performances.

Rock & Brews Casino Braman is located at 9525 N. Hwy 177 in Braman, exit 231 off I-35.

