KISS' Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons hosting grand opening party for Rock & Brews Casino

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS will host a grand opening party Tuesday, May 10 for the Rock & Brews Casino in Braman. Okla.

Gates open to the public at 1 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food, drinks and live music from the AC/DC tribute band Back in Black.

Rock & Brews, co-founded by Stanley and Simmons, is a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment brand. The Rock & Brews team oversees more than 20 restaurants across the U.S., but the Rock & Brews Casino Braman is the first foray into owning and operating a casino (formerly SouthWind Casino Braman).

The casino includes a Rock & Brews Restaurant. The restaurant’s decor includes a “Great Wall of Rock,” a KISS-inspired selfie wall and art murals paying tribute to Oklahoma music artists like Hanson and JJ Cale. The restaurant also features a stage for live music performances.

Rock & Brews Casino Braman is located at 9525 N. Hwy 177 in Braman, exit 231 off I-35.

