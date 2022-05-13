KISS' Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley join forces with Kaw Nation for Oklahoma casino

On Saturday, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were in Bogota, Colombia, to wrap up a South American segment of KISS’ End of the Road World Tour.

On Wednesday, they were in Milwaukee for the first of a few North American concerts before starting anew in Europe.

In between, they shifted their attention to a tiny town in north central Oklahoma.

It wasn’t random.

It was Braman.

The KISS co-founders were scheduled to visit Braman on Tuesday for a grand opening event at Rock & Brews Casino Braman. Simmons and Stanley are part of a Rock & Brews team responsible for 20-plus rock music-themed Rock & Brews restaurants across the country. The Braman venture is an expansion of the brand: It’s the first Rock and Brews casino.

Simmons and Stanley traveled to Braman five years ago for a groundbreaking ceremony. Their return for Tuesday’s grand opening was scotched by winds that overachieved when doing the sweeping-down-the-plain thing.

Folks who had trekked to Braman to lay eyes on Simmons and Stanley were informed that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ plane had been grounded due to dangerous wind conditions and, therefore, the day’s events would proceed without them.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting took place on an outdoor stage, and a spot-on AC/DC tribute band, Back in Black, performed as scheduled. You shook me all night long — and party every day?

Meanwhile, Simmons and Stanley weighed in from Milwaukee, where they had arrived to prepare for the resumption of KISS’ tour. Zoom interviews were arranged so they could field questions regarding the Rock & Brews casino project.

“We had every intention of coming back,” Stanley said Tuesday afternoon. “Unfortunately this morning when we were getting ready to leave, our pilots told us that there was wind shear besides there being extreme wind and the heat, which is really not a great combination. ... It was dangerous, so we had to forgo coming in, but we are there in more than spirit.”

No worries. Being safe is more vital than being present.

“We are really heartbroken that we can’t be there today to see the birth,” Stanley said. “But we have been through the labor.”

The stork’s delivery came Tuesday, which means Simmons and Stanley are proud co-parents along with the Kaw Nation.

Asked about partnering with a tribe, Stanley said, “Let’s face it. We, meaning Gene and I and anyone else, are guests in this country. We are not the first ones who were here. So to partner with Native Americans is an honor for us because it acknowledges where we started.”

Braman is a Kay County town with a population of 200 and change. During the groundbreaking ceremony in January 2017, a question was “why here?”

“And I say why not?” Stanley said then. “Someone just said to me ‘Why would you do it in the middle of nowhere?’ And I said ‘Everywhere is somewhere.’ There’s no such thing as nowhere. People don’t choose where they’re born, and people should be proud of where they are from, and every big idea starts in someplace probably improbable. So, for us, being here, we’re proud to be here.”

“You don’t know how big ... this is going to become,” Simmons said in 2017. “You’ve got to remember, Las Vegas was desert once upon a time. Now 44 million people come into Las Vegas every year. If we get 1/100th of that coming here, it’s going to be an explosion.”

Located on I-35, Rock & Brews Casino is a do-able drive from metropolitan areas — Wichita is about 50 miles to the north and Oklahoma City is about 100 miles to the south. A commute from Tulsa is a two-hour investment.

Oklahoma has no shortage of casinos. Will the powerful KISS brand be the carrot that lures visitors to the Rock & Brews Casino? Are KISS Army members from Oklahoma and neighboring states mobilizing for this?

Stanley suggested the difference between many casinos and the Rock & Brews casino is their casino has a “face.” You know the faces. Those faces have been rocking signature black-and-white makeup for decades.

“We put our name on it, and we say ‘this is us,’” Stanley said. “And when we say ‘this is us,’ we have to take that much more pride and be that much more involved to make sure that everything reaches the heights and the standard of what we’re trying to achieve.”

Of course, the music angle is played up at the Rock & Brews Casino, which is anchored by a Rock & Brews restaurant. The music-heavy atmosphere includes a restaurant wall display that pays tribute to Oklahoma music artists. It’s a nice bit of local flavor.

During the Zoom call, talking points included the food (Stanley: “It’s the most important thing”), the inclusion of craft beers, how guests should be greeted/treated and a family atmosphere. To be clear: Kids are welcome at the restaurant, but guests must be 18 to use the casino.

“Yes, we are rock-themed, and when you come in, you have a sense of the history and the love of rock and roll,” Stanley said.

“But when I first started taking my children out to eat, there was a sense that I had to go to a place where there was somebody dressed like a big rat that was serving cardboard pizza. (Our) idea was let’s have a place that’s family-centric and where the food (is at a level where) you don’t have to swallow your pride or your money to have a great time and have your kids experience it all, so Rock & Brews is all things to all people.”

Stanley stressed that the food is preeminent. Sandwich in hand during the Zoom session, Simmons said, “We were just in the middle of biting into delicious Rock & Brews fare. Just killer stuff.”

“What we want to do is make each Rock & Brews your Rock & Brews, so the one that you have in Braman is yours,” Stanley said.

“It reflects the community. It’s part of the community. It’s really important to us that, as opposed to a big chain — a cookie-cutter chain — coming in and plundering the neighborhood, we want to be part of the neighborhood. We want to respect and further the first responders, all of the people who are the foundation of your community. That’s why when we usually open up, the first people through our doors are the first responders, the police, the veterans, the people who have made your community what it is. And we are there as your neighbor.”

The original plan for the casino area was more elaborate and included a 250-room hotel with a spa and fitness center, a conference center, four luxury retail stores, a travel plaza/truck stop and a 1,500-seat event center. The project was adjusted to bring about a significant upgrade/makeover of the former Southwind Casino Braman. A hotel is on the way. And, someday, maybe Simmons and Stanley will be on the way, too.

Simmons performed a solo show in Braman a few months after the 2017 groundbreaking. Will they return to perform?

“There are no rules,” Simmons said, leaving the door open while also tossing out reminders that KISS is in the midst of a major tour and that the casino venture is personal.

“We are not just people sticking their names on it,” he said. “We take great pride in our Rock & Brews brand. ... We actually stand instead of behind it, in front of it.”

