King Cabbage Brass Band certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The ensemble draws its inspiration from the New Orleans brass band tradition, a fact that becomes obvious as soon as the band enters the room, marching in tandem while playing “When The Saints Go Marching In,” setting the tone for the lively performance to follow.

“The spirit of the music is all about spreading joy,” band leader Greg Fallis said. “It’s what people need right now.”

King Cabbage is the creation of Fallis, a native Tulsan who pursued music in New Orleans for several years before returning home during the COVID-19 pandemic to be closer to family and friends. With his musical aspirations still top of mind, Fallis sought out — and found — a diverse community of Tulsa musicians who also wanted to bring the New Orleans sound to Oklahoma.

In June 2021, King Cabbage was born, and the group played a show just two weeks after its first rehearsal. The band is made up of Fallis, Nicholas Foster, Dave Johnson, Jordan Hehl, Bishop Marsh, Andy McCormick, Kristin Ruyle, Ryan Hatcher, Isaac Washam and Dylan Ward, all talented professional musicians in their own right who play a mix of bass, drums, percussion and five different horns.

“I think a lot of bands have a ‘look,’ but I like that we’re all different — I take pride in the fact that we’re sort of a band of misfits,” Fallis said. “And our music is the same way. It reaches all demographics of people.”

At a typical King Cabbage show, you can expect to hear covers of iconic New Orleans music by Rebirth Brass Band and Paul Barbarin, as well as some of Fallis and the band’s own original compositions. The ensemble also employs a number of pop, R&B and rock covers ranging from "Hey Ya!” by OutKast to “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine.

“We’re always changing up our setlists, so you’re never going to see the same King Cabbage show twice,” Fallis said.

Giving back to the Tulsa and New Orleans communities is an important part of the band’s ethos, Fallis said. King Cabbage has held several fundraisers for organizations such as Imagine Water Works in New Orleans, as well as Reading Partners Tulsa and The HEARD Alliance.

“I think something that makes us a little different is that this band really believes in supporting the community,” Fallis said. “It’s important to us.”

For more information about King Cabbage and for upcoming show dates, visit kingcabbagebrass.com or follow them on Instagram. Check out their album, "Live at Cain's Ballroom" on Spotify.

