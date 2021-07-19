 Skip to main content
Kevin Galloway performing at Tulsa Time House Concert
Kevin Galloway performing at Tulsa Time House Concert

Uncle Lucius in Atlanta

Kevin Galloway, shown during a past Uncle Lucius show in Atlanta, will perform in Tulsa. Robb D. Cohen/RobbsPhotos/Invision/AP

Tulsa Time House Concerts is presenting a performance by Uncle Lucius frontman Kevin Galloway Saturday, July 24. Gate opens at 6:45 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $25 per person. BYOB and, if you would like to eat, contribute to a potluck dinner. Vaccinations are required for attendees.

Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Chairs will be supplied, but guests may bring your own chair if you prefer.

Pre-payment is requested or RSVP to scramblues@gmail.com prior to the show to pay at the door. Address will be provided upon RSVP. Payment can be made to paypal.me/scramblues or Venmo to Susan Cram at scramblues.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

