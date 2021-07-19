Kevin Galloway performing at Tulsa Time House Concert

Tulsa Time House Concerts is presenting a performance by Uncle Lucius frontman Kevin Galloway Saturday, July 24. Gate opens at 6:45 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $25 per person. BYOB and, if you would like to eat, contribute to a potluck dinner. Vaccinations are required for attendees.
Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Chairs will be supplied, but guests may bring your own chair if you prefer.
Pre-payment is requested or RSVP to scramblues@gmail.com prior to the show to pay at the door. Address will be provided upon RSVP. Payment can be made to paypal.me/scramblues or Venmo to Susan Cram at scramblues.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.