Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at The Cove February 2023

Grammy-nominated blues and rock 'n' roll artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Feb. 16, 2023, the casino announced this week.

An influential recording artist in a global resurgence of interest in the blues, Shepherd's successful career began when he was just 16 years old.

Shepherd continues to create "genre-defining blues-infused rock n’ roll" well into his 25-year career as an accomplished recording artist, a riveting live performer and one of the most talented and distinctive guitarists of his generation.

Shepherd has sold millions of albums worldwide, received five GRAMMY nominations, two Billboard Music Awards. In the blues world, he has received a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive award and two Blues Music awards.

He’s had seven #1 blues albums and a string of #1 mainstream rock singles.

His The Cove performance is set for 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 12.