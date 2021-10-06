Kenny Loggins performing intimate show at Church Studio

Tickets are on sale for a Kenny Loggins show that will be the second performance in a Legacy Concert Series at Church Studio.

The Oct. 21 event will include a 5:30 p.m. wine and snacks reception and a 7 p.m. performance by Loggins in an intimate setting. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased at thechurchstudio.com.

Church Studio, home to Leon Russell and Shelter Records in the 1970s, is in the final stages of a renovation.

Said owner Teresa Knox: “When Kenny was in Tulsa last (at the River Spirit Casino Resort), he gave a big shoutout to Leon Russell, crediting the Master of Space and Time for his early career success. To host Kenny at ‘Leon’s Church’ means so much to us as we’ll have an extraordinary artist that gets the historical significance of The Church Studio and its relevance to today’s music industry while acknowledging the paradigm shift in analog sounds and methodologies that are resurfacing in new and clever ways.”

Bill Champlin, who spent 28 years as a vocalist for Chicago, was the first artist in the Legacy Concert Series.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.