Kelly Lang surprised with induction to Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Oklahoma-born music artist Kelly Lang was treated to a pleasant surprise during a recent television appearance.
Lang was a guest during an episode of the Mike Huckabee-hosted talk show, “Huckabee,” on TBN. Huckabee mentioned Lang's pride in her native state, and he told Lang the people of Oklahoma are proud of her, too. Then he pulled out some hardware to prove it.
“The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has inducted you as their newest member, and they are allowing me to present to you this award inducting you into the hall of fame,” Huckabee said.
“This is very beautiful,” Lang said, offering her thanks.
Responded Huckabee: “When you speak of the love you have for the people of Oklahoma, they speak their love of Kelly Lang as well. We are so thrilled. We were delighted to be able to (present you with the award).”
After receiving the honor, Lang sang “Let’s Stay Together,” a track on her new album ("Old Soul") of cover songs.
Lang was born in Oklahoma City and spent childhood years in Norman. Her father, Oklahoma grocer Velton Lang, became Conway Twitty’s longtime road manager, which led to a relocation to Tennessee.
Seeing Twitty perform at close range sparked Kelly Lang’s desire to be in the entertainment business. She charted a country song (“Lady, Lady”) at age 15 and, several albums later, has performed or recorded duets with friends like Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John. Her songs have been recorded by Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, the Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, B.J. Thomas, Jerry Lee Lewis and her husband, T.G. Sheppard.
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel