Kelly Lang surprised with induction to Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Oklahoma-born music artist Kelly Lang was treated to a pleasant surprise during a recent television appearance.

Lang was a guest during an episode of the Mike Huckabee-hosted talk show, “Huckabee,” on TBN. Huckabee mentioned Lang's pride in her native state, and he told Lang the people of Oklahoma are proud of her, too. Then he pulled out some hardware to prove it.

“The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has inducted you as their newest member, and they are allowing me to present to you this award inducting you into the hall of fame,” Huckabee said.

“This is very beautiful,” Lang said, offering her thanks.

Responded Huckabee: “When you speak of the love you have for the people of Oklahoma, they speak their love of Kelly Lang as well. We are so thrilled. We were delighted to be able to (present you with the award).”

After receiving the honor, Lang sang “Let’s Stay Together,” a track on her new album ("Old Soul") of cover songs.