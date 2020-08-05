Hoping to communicate a sense of urgency to the public and legislators, those in the live entertainment world are uniting to muster support for bills that would be a life-preserver for performance venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress is negotiating a COVID relief bill. The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) is calling for the inclusion of the RESTART Act and Save Our Stages Act in the package to save live music.
“If we don’t get help, I don’t know what I would do,” Chad Rodgers of Cain’s Ballroom said. “I have had people email me and say ‘You can’t close down Cain’s Ballroom,’ but it’s a very realistic thing if we don’t get help. It becomes more realistic every day. The bills and things don’t go away.”
BOK Center joined in spreading the message Wednesday, sending a mass email to those on the venue’s “insider” list.
Said the email: “It’s more important than ever to save Oklahoma’s local performance venues. Our theaters and concert halls bring us together, attract talent to our state that filter up to BOK Center, create jobs and make our city and state a hub for live music.”
The email included a quote from Rep. Kendra Horn, who said, “While many small businesses have reopened at a reduced capacity, a partial reopening isn’t possible for performance venues. If Congress doesn’t act, the sad reality is that many of these local employers will be forced to close their doors for good. We must pass the RESTART Act now to save these Oklahoma treasures.”
Tom Chauncey, an executive board member of the National Independent Talent Organization, said the root of the campaign is to remind people or inform them about the predicament the live entertainment industry is in during the pandemic. He predicated that 90 percent of event venues nationwide will go out of business unless they receive funding.
“Nightclubs were the first to close,” he said. “They are going to be the last to reopen because the nightclub business, moreso than the restaurant business, doesn’t really function unless we are back at full capacity.”
Rodgers said he is praying that the government agrees to help venues.
“According to all the venues I have talked to and the places I have seen, in a few months everyone is going to be closing,” he said.
“It’s just tough. I don’t want to say our business was taken from us, but we really can’t operate. And even operating at a decreased capacity is still dangerous and not profitable, just because there is such high overhead. There are the bills that continue to come in, but there is nothing to offset it.”
Cain’s Ballroom has mostly been shuttered during the pandemic. Cain’s is hosting a Randall King performance Saturday, Aug. 8, but there will be an attendance cap and seats will be spaced out for social distancing.
“We’re not making any money on it,” Rodgers said. “We’re just trying to keep people engaged and keep Cain’s name out there.”
As of midweek, Chauncey said 46 senators are on board for the RESTART act and 14 senators are on board for Save Our Stages.
“This is not a partisan issue,” he said. “For every Republican on board with each of these bills, there is a Democrat on board, too.”
Chauncey and Rodgers talked about the financial impact live music venues have in their communities. They said for every one dollar spent, it generates an additional $12 of revenue in the community. Those who see live music sometimes spend money on drinks, meals, parking and hotels, if they traveled from out of town.
“The ripple effect of the music industry is vast, so it affects a lot more people than just the people that owns those clubs and the people that play on those stages,” Chauncey said.
David Byrne of Talking Heads has championed smaller venues in hopes of gaining economic relief. In an essay published by Pollstar, Byrne referenced his own experiences and said there’s an “ecosystem” for music artists who need smaller clubs to exist so they can perform and go to the next rung on the ladder.
Referencing Byrne, Rodgers said, “All these acts that are playing the BOK Center now or these arenas, they all started somewhere. They all started at places like (Cain’s Ballroom), independent places. Without that, that’s going to disrupt the whole music cycle.”
Stuart
Stuart LOVES water and will jump in his bowl to prove it. He's always at your feet, paying attention and on guard. He turned 8 weeks old on 8/2/20 and is already almost potty trained! He is a shepherd/heeler/Aussie mix we think? Stuart will be fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Marie
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. Marie is a very affectionate and lovely kitty. She was rescued as a very tiny kitten after being dumped in a dirty bucket outside a restaurant. She spent her kitten-hood between foster homes and an adoptive home where she learned how to be a love-bug and a good girl indoors. Marie's owner had to move out of the country so she is looking for a new family to call her own. She has done well with dogs, cats, and kids in the past.
HOW TO ADOPT MARIE
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Marie’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
. tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Filbert
Filbert is a leader. He will let you know if he isn't sure about something and loves to wrestle with his mates. He turned 8 weeks old 8/2/20 and is already almost potty trained! Filbert is a shepherd/heeler/heeler/Aussie mix, we think? This entire litter are snuggle bunnies too! Filbert will be fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Munchkin
Munchkin is a female brown tabby with an estimated birthdate of 11/1/2018. She is quiet and laidback, but she loves to be petted and combed. She also loves wet food, which we give in a small amount morning and night. She loves being on the top of a cat tree looking out a window to watch what is going on outside. She may want a quieter home, either as the only pet or perhaps with another laidback cat. She previously lived with Stump and Little Mama and Stump watched over her, but they haven't associated in StreetCats. She will need a period of adjustment in a new home, but since she loves to be petted, she'll be looking for that attention.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Quiz
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. Quiz was surrendered to us through no fault of his own, and we were happy to take such a friendly and fun dog into our care! As his name suggests, this guy is as smart as can be! Quiz has experience living in a loving home and they reported he was crate- and potty-trained, so it shouldn't be hard to get those skills back on board. While this 56-pound prince has never met a human or canine stranger, cats are another story so he's looking for a home without any feline residents.
HOW TO ADOPT QUIZ
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Quiz’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
. tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Stump
Stump is a blue and white male with an estimated birthdate of 7/1/2017. He came into StreetCats with Little Mama, who we think is his mother because they look so much alike, and with Munchkin. He has spent his time in StreetCats either with Little Mama or alone in a cat tree, whereas in his previous rescue home he was always with Munchkin. Sometimes he is shy and laidback but does like to have his head petted and might roll over for tummy rubs and you'll hear some purring. He loves wet food, which we feed in a small portion twice a day. While he usually doesn't come out from the little house where he hangs out when the volunteers are there, he does move around from place to place in the room where he stays with Little Mama and Munchkin and perhaps another kitty. Once he adjusts to a new home, he'll be a wonderful kitty, but he just needs to feel safe and loved.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Wesson
That face!! Wesson is such a little cutie, and we think he knows it! He sleeps in a crate and is pretty good at potty training, but he does like you to go out with him. He still has that puppy play in him and does get along with other dogs. He does well on a leash and will sit for treats. Wesson is about 7 months old, weighs about 10 pounds and is ready for his forever home! Wesson will be fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Little Mama
Little Mama is blue tabby with white. Her nose is partially white, whereas Stump's is all white. Her estimated birthdate is 12/1/2013. She and Stump were probably dumped in early 2019 because they were brought inside about March of that year. In her rescue home, she loved attention and followed the woman all around, but in StreetCats, she has been the most shy of the three. We do pet her and let her know she is in a safe place, and Stump does visit her wherever she is. She likes to be in an enclosed space in a cat tree but where she can look out to keep an eye on what is going on. Her right eye apparently had an issue in the past, but the eye is fine. She would probably be best in a home with no dogs and no small children. She and Stump might make a good pair to be adopted together.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Iowa
It is Clear the Shelters month and with your help, we can continue helping dogs like Iowa. In July, our rescue partner OAA was alerted to an animal cruelty and neglect situation in Sequoyah County involving a puppy mill. Eighty-four dogs were rescued and 10-pound Iowa was one of them! Living in a small cage day in and day out is no way for such a cutie to spend his time, and he's thankful to now be groomed, neutered, vaccinated and ready for adoption into a loving home!
Survivors of inhumane boarding situations like puppy mills often face a unique set of issues. The particular dog you adopt might display all these issues, some or none at all. These dogs often do best when there is a friendly dog already in the household to show them the ropes.
• Having spent many years being forced to potty where they eat and sleep, potty training can take extra time, patience and management.
• Having only been exposed to a small outdoor cage and limited human interaction, sometimes these dogs are fearful of new people and environments and being touched.
• Having only lived in a loud environment with many other dogs, these survivors often vocalize a lot. This often dissipates over time and with a calm and stable environment.
The adjustment period post adoption can take months. The dog you bring home today will not be the dog you have in your home 6 months down the line. This can make it difficult for us to match you with the perfect dog for your home but being a part of that dramatic and positive change can be a deeply rewarding experience, and there are many resources to help you help them. These little dogs deserve the best after so many years of inhumane housing and treatment!
HOW TO ADOPT IOWA
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Iowa’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
. tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Dolly
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Gizmo
Hi, I’m Gizmo. I am an almost 2-year-old Rat Terrier, and I weigh around 19 pounds. I had a bit of a rough start in my life, but my foster mom tells me things will only get better. I am having some trouble with my right eye. It’s either injured or infected, which may cause me to end up with a permanent wink. Can you find it in your heart to love me, even if I only have one eye? I promise it doesn’t stop me from being a sweet, pretty girl!
I do very well with other dogs. It can take me a little time to warm up, but I take cues very well and quickly figure out my place in the pack. I enjoy playing with other dogs and with squeaky toys! However, I’m not sure if I like cats. My foster mom is SUPER proud of me because I have not had one single accident in the house! I use the doggie door and do all of my business outside. I also do well in a crate — but ever since I’ve settled into my foster home, I don’t spend much time there anymore. Even when Mom leaves us dogs alone in the house for a while, I wait patiently until she returns.
My favorite pastime is cuddling, but I’m happy to faithfully sit close-by and wait for your attention. I have a good appetite, and I am quite athletic. I love spending time outside. Whenever one of my foster brothers or sisters goes out, I’m always the first to join them. Plus, my foster mom thinks I have been very helpful scaring off moles in the backyard, so I’ve been earning my keep!
Won’t you share my bio with your friends so I can find my fur-ever home?
Gizmo is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Mani
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Milo
Milo is a super sweet boy who just needs a little patience and love because he is still learning to be a "house dog." Milo is potty-trained, crate-trained and loves other dogs. He actually prefers bigger dogs and loves to be part of the pack! He likes toys, laying in the sun, napping on chairs and learning to walk on a leash. Milo doesn't like to be picked up (we think he may have had a trying incident), but with time and patience, he will become more trusting. He currently loves to jump in your lap for petting and snuggles. Milo is a Lhasa Apso Papillon mix and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Daisy
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. Daisy is a delightful feline with a wonderful outlook on life. She was rescued with newborn kittens from a local shelter, raised them, and now is ready to find a home of her own. Her foster mom reports she is not aloof at all and is always ready to cuddle. She is only a year old and still has a lot of play left in her. Daisy would do well with other cats in the home.
HOW TO ADOPT DAISY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Daisy’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Georgie
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. Georgie loves to snuggle and just wants to spend time with his human. Georgie really likes to play with toys. He is house trained — he lets you know when he wants out. He's still learning how to walk on a leash and can't wait to go on long walks with you to practice!
HOW TO ADOPT GEORGIE
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Georgie’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
. tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Spencer
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long.
HOW TO ADOPT SPENCER
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Spencer’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
. tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Melon
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. True to her name, Melon is as sweet as can be! All purrs and affection, Melon doesn't discriminate and loves everyone equally. While a little shy around new cats, she is not aggressive at all and could be acclimated to living with other cats with proper introductions. Melon was the companion to a senior citizen before her owner could no longer care for her and would love to find a lonely lap to fill with her head boops and rubs.
HOW TO ADOPT MELON
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Melon’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Demi
Can you hear me? Because my name is Demi, and I can sure hear you and the alarm clock and even the squirrel in the backyard with these ears! Demi has the coolest ears and the cutest curly tail that you just have to see. She is about 10 months old and maybe a minpin/Akita mix (about 20 pounds) with a BIG personality. Her favorite things are playing with the kiddos, hide and seek with her toys and snuggling under the covers with her human! She even gets along with the kitty in the home. What more could you want? Demi is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Kitty
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Cashew
Cashew is a "Braveheart." He is not afraid to explore and is the first to jump ship when trying to be contained in a wagon! He turned 8 weeks old on 8/2/20 and is already almost potty trained! Cashew is a shepherd/heeler/Aussie mix – we think? The entire litter are snuggle bunnies and Cashew will love to cuddle up with his family. Cashew will be fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sammie
Sammie is a female brown tabby whose estimated birthdate is 5/18/19. She’s outgoing and friendly once she trusts you. She loves to eat wet food and drink from a faucet. She gets along with other cats in StreetCats but is not a buddy to any of them. She is active and roams around StreetCats before settling down for a nap.
She was initially found at an office and kept in a separate room until she could come into StreetCats as the rescuer had senior cats and a dog that doesn’t like cats.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Tamatha
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. While Tamantha is currently living at the shelter, she does have experience living in an apartment home. There, she was potty trained and described as low-maintenance inside and was trusted free range when her humans were gone for short times. Once outside, 49-pound Tamantha has great energy to run around and play! When Tamantha first came to us, she was able to play nicely with similar-sized dogs but has become stressed from her prolonged stay at the shelter so at this time she is looking for an only-dog home, or for a family that has the room to give her and the resident dog their own separate spaces for a time while Tamantha settles in and our Tulsa SPCA trainer walks her new parents through how to do a slow introduction.

Unfortunately, Tamantha is battling a skin infection and taking medication to get it all healed. Her beautiful fawn coat is patchy in places because of this but should fill back in nicely. Tamantha would heal faster with a forever family where she could relax and be cared for like the pretty princess that she is!
Unfortunately, Tamantha is battling a skin infection and taking medication to get it all healed. Her beautiful fawn coat is patchy in places because of this but should fill back in nicely. Tamantha would heal faster with a forever family where she could relax and be cared for like the pretty princess that she is!
HOW TO ADOPT TAMATHA
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Tamatha’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
. tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate and has not had one accident in the house. He even understands what "potty" means, sits on command, comes when called, walks great on a leash and has learned the commands "stop that" and "kennel up." He's so happy to be with children and he's just happy to be with people! Percy is a gentle soul and a tender spirit. He is approximately 4 years old and is believed to be a lab/mastiff mixed breed. Percy is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Dale
It's Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. Dale is a big boy looking for his forever home where he is the only cat. He is very much a cuddler with humans and loves to play with you. He has such a sweet demeanor, he even loves being brushed!
HOW TO ADOPT DALE
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Dale’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Zena
Zena is a 2½-year-old Rat Terrier/Catahoula mix with some Kelpie thrown in. She weighs in at about 50 pounds and has energy to go on hikes or runs. Zena is good with other dogs but no kitties and she LOVES her people. She likes being at your side with a hand on her head. Zena is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Millie
If you are looking for a senior cat who desperately needs
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Ivy
Ivy never turns off the “puppy dog eyes.” She sits quietly and watches you wherever you go and then her tail goes wild as soon as you pick her up or give her attention. She turned 8 weeks old on 8/2/20 and is already almost potty trained! Ivy is a shepherd/heeler/Aussie mix we think? This entire litter are snuggle bunnies too! Ivy will be fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Moon
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Thunder
Thunder is believed to be 7 years old, crate trained and almost house broken. Thunder had a rough life before, but he is very playful and loves to play fetch and snuggle on the couch. He is approximately 30 pounds and we think he is a Shiba Inu terrier mix. Thunder is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Valerie
Valerie is a 4-year-old pittie mix and is full of energy and excitement. After being adopted as a puppy, Valerie was just recently returned to CARE Rescue at no fault of her own. After having her own family for the first four years of life, she is confused and doesn’t understand where her people are. Valerie is a beautiful girl and is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Tallulah
Tallulah is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home with cats, dogs and children. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped for adoption. Her adoption fee will be $50. Email
sffadoptions@gmail.com for an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Chester
So my name is Chester, but my foster mom calls me "Cuddle Bug." I can be a little shy at first, but once we get acquainted, I’ll be your best buddy! I live with my siblings and some big dogs that like to play and I even live with some cats. My favorite is the kids though cause I love sleeping next to them! I was born 6/7/20, so I’ll be ready to find my family in just a few short weeks. Chester will be fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Avery
It’s Clear the Shelters month and the Tulsa SPCA is hosting an adoption and donation drive all month long. Avery was recently rescued from a terrible hoarding situation when her owner's family discovered the living conditions. Her old life was very different than a healthy home, but she is making adjustments well in her foster home. She does well with other cats and loves nothing more than to perch on a windowsill and watch the world from her safe and comfortable home. Avery promises to repay your patience with her with a beautiful, friendly face to greet you each day.
HOW TO ADOPT AVERY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on Avery’s profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
Learn more about the Tulsa SPCA and donate to help us assist dogs and cats in Northeastern Oklahoma at
tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelters-2020.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Nutmeg
My name is Nutmeg, and I’m just as spicy as my name! I love playing - I could do that all day. I like all dogs that like me and I tried playing with the cats, but they didn’t seem to like playing chase. Oh well. My foster mom says I’m super smart. I’m only 4 months old, but I know I’m supposed to go potty outside. I even know how to sit when asked. I guess that’s why she thinks I’m smart. I like playing with the big kids, but I would be just as happy with a mom and/or dad that pays attention to just me. Nutmeg is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Ashe
Ashe is a "one-of-a-kind" kind of dog! He is independent but still loves his people. He is energetic (we do think he is a husky mix so that explains his energy), but he still loves to cuddle. His coloring and his two different color eyes make his appearance unique. Ashe is a youngster at about 2 years old and is ready to go anytime you are. Would you make a good person to his one-of-a-kind personality? Ashe is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Joleen
Miss Joleen is still trying to find her people! She loves to be outside with her nose to the ground, only second to being in the house with her people. She is a great snuggler and loves to watch out the window. She loves kiddos too! We believe Joleen to be a 2-year-old Plott hound/lab mix (absolutely the most beautiful brindle coat!) who loves to chase. That being said, kitties are not a good idea for this girl. She is very submissive to other dogs and gets along with all of them! She is crate/house-trained, very smart and very attentive. Joleen is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Pudge
Pudge is the sweetest girl who wants to give lots of love to the right owner. She is approximately 2 years old, and she would be best in a home as the only dog and with a family who will spend time training her to be the perfect companion. She will sit and offer her paw for treats. Pudge loves to chase and retrieve her balls. She is great on a leash, and she is crate-trained. She loves to cuddle on the couch and in your lap (she thinks she is a lap dog). Pudge is housebroken but will pee if she gets in a situation that makes her anxious. She would prefer a female owner. She has lots of potential and lots of love to give to her “person.” Pudge is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Carmie
Hey everyone, Carmie here! I know that when you look at me you would never think that I just had 11 babies. And I’m only 1½ years old! But the people at CARE Rescue tell me that I won’t have to have any more babies so that makes me happy. I think the most important thing I want you to know about me is that I LOVE belly rubs. That is my most favorite thing in the world! My foster family tells me that I’m a good dog. I never potty in my crate or the house. I love kids and I even get along with cats unless they run because sometimes I want to play chase with them. I’m not very big, only about 30 pounds, but I have a ferocious bark if I think someone is uninvited to my home. I know my commands like sit, stay, down and out. The very best thing I’m good at is protecting the house from those terrifying stuffed animals! You don’t have to worry about them when I’m around! Carmie is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Tansy
Tansy is a shepherd/heeler mix and was born 6/7/20. Tansy loves ropes and playing tug of war. She can play by herself but likes to wrestle around with her siblings. Tansy will be fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Jazzy
Did you say smile? Because Jazzy nails her smiles! She is a pointer mix around 1-2 years old. She’s a sweet, happy girl and full of energy! Because of her high energy, she would do best with kids older than 12. Jazzy is crate-trained and does well with other dogs. She loves to run and play fetch and she loves her treats! Jazzy is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Mr. Heckles
My name is Mr. Heckles, but my friends just call me Heckles. I’m a lifer here at CARE, meaning I was born into the rescue! I’m 2½ years old and so ready to find my forever family. I’m a little quirky, but I don’t think that means I don’t deserve an understanding family of my own. In fact, I’m patiently waiting for them to find me. I’m a pretty big guy weighing in at 91 pounds, and I’m a Great Pyrenees mix! I know how to sit, lay down, crawl, shake and even sit pretty! I walk well on a martingale collar too. I get a little nervous around new people and new dogs, but I do warm up. I may be a big guy, but I just can’t help that I get nervous, and I hope that doesn’t deter you from wanting to give me a shot. With my size, sometimes things scare me. I’m house- and crate-trained, and I think I would do best with grownups and bigger kids. The little ones sometimes have loud voices that make me nervous. I know that if I had a family that would love me and make me feel safe, I would be the very best loyal companion for my whole life. I really like to play fetch and go for car rides! Those are the best! But you know what’s better than a car ride? BELLY RUBS AND BEING BRUSHED! Boy do i love belly rubbins! If you want to meet me, please apply for me at
carerescueok.org.
Mr. Heckles is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Buck
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Marilyn
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Samus
Hi! My name is Zero Suit Samus (or Samus for short), and I'm an energetic pitbull mix who needs some love. And I really mean that. I need a family who will cuddle with me because your penalty for not giving me cuddles is to hear the cry of my people. My foster dad says that based on my crying, I must have descended from pterodactyls, but that's silly because pterodactyls don't even like peanut butter. And I looove peanut butter. And treats. And strawberries. And watermelon. And anything, really. Honestly kid, if you give me your salad, I'll eat it. Don't want your broccoli? I'll take care of your problem. See that toy? It's in my stomach now. See that puke? Well, you can have your toy back.
Like all superdogs, I have an origin story: I ran across the highway and caused a 4-car pileup that I ended up underneath. It wasn’t my best choice, but it’s still a better love story than "Twilight." I have to take daily medication now, or else I have pretty severe seizures. But I like to think of my epilepsy as my unbridled superpower that the world just isn’t ready for yet.
I'm a Tulsa native, but I'm still not a fan of the Bermuda grass around here - I get allergies in the summer, so that's something you should know. Despite this, I still love running and rolling in the grass, and if you toss me a ball, I can jump and catch it in mid-air even when it's 6-feet high. I'm not exaggerating. (Pterodactyl dogs never exaggerate.) And would you mind spraying me with a hose once in a while? I love playing in water, especially when it's coming out of a tiny hose at jet-like speeds.
But if you have another dog in the home, then forget about it because I'm a single-dog dog. A lone wolf. A rebel. I will not share my toys, I will not share my food, and I will not share my family. I do just fine around other dogs in general, but once you introduce toys or food, then I get very territorial. Can we agree that I'll be your only one?
By the way, I love kids. I don't have these problems with other humans, so don't worry about bringing me home to your young ones. I am loyal to the bone. Don't believe me? Try going for a jog with me. I will keep pace with you the entire time, just running by your hip. Need me to lick the sweat off your face after an especially hot run? Baby, that's what I'm about. I'm a good dog. My foster family says so, too. I will take care of you if you let me. I'm eager to learn, I don't catch coronaviruses, and I'm housebroken. I won't poop in your Cheerios. Unless that's one of your commands, but why would it be? Don't want your Cheerios? Just let me have them instead.
Samus is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Cesare
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Wallace
I am Wallace! I go by Wally though because Wallace sounds so sophisticated. I am 2 years old and potty trained! That’s a plus right? I really enjoy nice long walks outside and I like the kiddos (I have a 6- and 15-year-old at home ... Yes, they’re mine and I love them). I like to be around my people, that’s not to say I’m bad when they leave, I just get kind of anxious when that happens. I’m working on it though every day because I’m such a good boy. Not to wag my own tail but I’m a STAR prison training program graduate, and I follow commands and even though it takes some will power, I won’t even eat until you tell me to! I get along with other dogs and might even steal that warm spot on the bed when one of my people gets up in the morning (don’t judge me)! I’m ready for my forever home! Wallace is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Chester
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Julia
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Maxie
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Madelyn
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Bella
Bella is about 11 years old and an owner surrender from 2 years ago. She’s a sweet old girl who still has plenty of spice left for life! She loves car rides, belly rubs, meeting new people (she loves everyone!) and napping in the sun. Bella is good with children of all ages and some male dogs but no small dogs or cats. She is house broken and crate-trained, and just wants to be with her people and make them smile! Bella is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
. Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Nila
Nila is a fun, outgoing and lovable pup. She is very easy to work with and a very fast learner. She loves tug-o-war and to play fetch for hours. Nila is a ball of energy and even loves to go on runs with her “person.” She even knows a few cool tricks – balance a treat on her nose and is told the command "leave it" before being allowed to grab it; fetch her leash and she puts toys up in kennel on command. Nila is waiting for her forever home but also needs a foster. Nila is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 3-year-old pittie mix that is available for adoption through Altruism, Inc. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative and on prevention. Delilah would do best in a home without small children. She loves everyone but is strong and energetic when she is playing. Mostly, she wants to lounge around and be spoiled! She has been working with a trainer and is improving her command-following skills. She will sit on command and is very food motivated. Her adoption fee is $100. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Buddy
This dapper gent is Buddy, a 7-year-old Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix. He is friendly to people and other dogs but likes to chase cats. Buddy is almost deaf and needs an understanding family who can help him with the anxiety hearing loss can cause. Even though he's friendly with dogs, he is protective of food. Buddy is looking for a home where he can be the only dog or where he can be fed separately.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Libby
Libby is a 1.5-year-old spayed female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. This pretty chica would love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a new family to love. Libby is energetic and playful but also loving and responds well to treats! And I might add that she is the only dog EVER in the history of my dog-photographing-experiences to willingly KEEP a hat ON! She was such a good girl! She does well on a leash and gets along with male dogs but has not done as well with other female dogs. Libby weighs 61 pounds and is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee will be $100.
Email
sffadoptions@gmail.com to request an application and set up a meet and greet.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bruno
Bruno is about a year old. He is very sweet and does well with other dogs, cats and kids.
Bruno’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Mackensie S./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lupen
Lupen is a 6-month-old mixed-breed puppy who gets along great with other dogs and loves to wrestle and play. He even already knows how to sit and lay down. After initial shyness when meeting new people, Lupen is a complete goofball. Belly rubs are his favorite kind of love, and he’s more than happy to curl up in bed with you. If you don’t mind, he will thank you with lots of kisses and wet willies. He can have energy, so he will do best with someone willing to play with him on a daily basis. Lupen is currently living with a 10-year-old girl so we feel he will do well with or without kids in the home. He is crate-trained and does best when he has a toy to entertain him. Lupen has not been cat tested, but he is interested in birds in his yard. His current foster says he is a sweet little guy and has made great progress in their home. Lupen is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Nash
Nash is a big boy but young with lots of puppy energy. He loves playing with his brother and other dogs. He’s crate-trained and will sit for his treats and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Crosby
Crosby is a big boy, but he’s young and still has lots of puppy energy. He is very sweet and loves playing with his brother and other dogs. Crosby is crate-trained and loves his treats and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Samson
Samson is a sweet boy who had a hard start in life. He had a terrible case of Demadex when living on the streets so he didn’t have a lot of friends. His little face still shows the marks, but his smile keeps you from even noticing! He has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give! He wants to please so much. Will you give this little guy a chance? He won’t disappoint! Samson is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sammi
Sammi is a true flower girl! Every flower must be sniffed at least once by this sweet girl. Sammi knows basic commands such as sit, look, lay down and is working on shake and stay. She is a 9-month-old black mouth cur mix (we think), and she gets along with other dogs and kids and loves everyone! Sammi is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Gypsy
Gypsy is a beautiful Basenji mix female around 3.5 years old and she is very smart and sweet! She is crate/house-trained. This girl had a rough start in life and was adopted out previously. She was returned after almost 3 years! No fault of her own, so don’t hold that against her because it wasn’t anything she did wrong. She deserves a family that will love her for her whole life, no matter what happens in theirs! Gypsy’s adoption includes all vaccinations, spay and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Shelby
Shelby was recently returned to rescue through no fault of her own and is looking for that perfect family. Shelby is about 1 year old and as cute as can be. She is good with children, other dogs and loves her people! Those ears are just too much. Shelby is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Maxine
Maxine is 6 months old, weighs approximately 30 pounds and was found as a stray in the country following some people home. Despite her rough beginning of having worms and a damaged tail, she is such a happy and healthy girl now. She enjoys the company of other dogs and is getting comfortable with her foster’s cat. Maxine is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Rocco
Rocco loves to play with everyone. He is a lover and a cuddler and has a great personality. He has high energy, loves to go on walks and is a great companion on walks. He is smart, loves his treats, frisbees, rope, balls and he will bring his favorite – a tug-o-war with rope. Rocco is 2 years old and is very low-maintenance, doesn't need/want constant attention but does love to sleep with you any chance he gets to sneak in bed. He LOVES the water and using his sniffer to find ANYTHING while out walking, hiking, shopping etc. Rocco actually prefers men first over women and he’s not much of a “in your face” right out of the gate kind of dog. He is still very leery about kids, but you can't blame him as he was abused by one previously, but does ok if they just leave him alone. Older kids would be best, but it does take him awhile to warm up to them. NO CATS because if it moves quick he goes after it. He gets along great with other dogs and he is very audible when he plays so that can take some getting used to. Rocco comes with his fair share of emotional history (don’t we all?), but he is going to be the perfect fit for that perfect someone and one of his many perks is he'll make sure you're NEVER lonely in the bathroom. Rocco is a STAR Prison Training Program graduate and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
