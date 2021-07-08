Kansas, Incubus, Hank Williams, Jr. shows part of Hard Rock's return to live entertainment

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced four upcoming events in four days — ESPN Top Rank Boxing and concerts by Hank Williams, Jr., Incubus and Kansas — to make a news splash in bringing live entertainment back to its primary concert venue.

Formerly known as The Joint, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s award-winning 2,700-seat theater is being re-christened as Hard Rock Live. The rebranding was originally scheduled to take place in conjunction with a Lenny Kravitz concert in April of 2020, but the concert did not take place because COVID-19 arrived just prior.

Events at the concert venue were paused during the pandemic. The newly announced Aug. 14 Top Rank Boxing card (tickets go on sale 10 a.m. July 13) will be the first event at Hard Rock Live, which benefited from production enhancements during the silent months.

Asked about getting a green light to re-open the venue, Martin Madewell, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, said the safety of employees and guests has always been at the forefront.

“Once there was a comfort level there, then we moved forward,” he said. “All along, that has been the plan. With these shows, it’s more of a thank-you to our guests. The patience and understanding of the ticket-buyers and the guests has been really amazing.”