Kansas, Incubus, Hank Williams, Jr. shows part of Hard Rock's return to live entertainment

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced four upcoming events in four days — ESPN Top Rank Boxing and concerts by Hank Williams, Jr., Incubus and Kansas — to make a news splash in bringing live entertainment back to its primary concert venue.
Formerly known as The Joint, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s award-winning 2,700-seat theater is being re-christened as Hard Rock Live. The rebranding was originally scheduled to take place in conjunction with a Lenny Kravitz concert in April of 2020, but the concert did not take place because COVID-19 arrived just prior.
Events at the concert venue were paused during the pandemic. The newly announced Aug. 14 Top Rank Boxing card (tickets go on sale 10 a.m. July 13) will be the first event at Hard Rock Live, which benefited from production enhancements during the silent months.
Asked about getting a green light to re-open the venue, Martin Madewell, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, said the safety of employees and guests has always been at the forefront.
“Once there was a comfort level there, then we moved forward,” he said. “All along, that has been the plan. With these shows, it’s more of a thank-you to our guests. The patience and understanding of the ticket-buyers and the guests has been really amazing.”
Madewell said many shows were rescheduled during the pandemic and people kept their tickets when they easily could have asked for refunds.
“A large majority of the patrons held on to their tickets,” he said. “To me, that speaks volumes to their love of entertainment and their love of seeing shows at our venue. That was pretty cool.”
The first live music event at Hard Rock Live (all primary concert venues at Hard Rock properties bear that name) will be a previously announced Clint Black show that was moved to Aug. 18. The Incubus, Hank Williams, Jr. and Kansas shows are the first new live music events to be announced at Hard Rock Live since the pandemic arrived.
Kansas, a legendary classic rock band, will perform Thursday, Sept. 16. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29.
Incubus (more than 23 million albums sold; one billion streams online) will perform Friday, Oct. 8. Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 16. “The last time they played in Tulsa, I believe, was 2012 -- nearly 10 years ago,” Madewell said. “They sold out the Joint at that time.”
Hank Williams. Jr., is returning to the venue Thursday, Nov. 4. Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22. Madewell said he thinks the the Country Music Hall of Famer has sold out every time he played the Hard Rock.
Tickets for several rescheduled shows from 2020, including Black, Urban Cowboy (featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee), and Uncle Kracker are on sale at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.