KALEO performing at Cain's Ballroom in 2022
KALEO performing at Cain's Ballroom in 2022

KALEO

David Antonsson (left), JJ Julius Son, Daniel Kristjansson and Rubin Pollock of KALEO are shown arriving at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in 2018. KALEO will make a tour stop at Cain's Ballroom in 2022.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

KALEO, a Grammy-nominated blues rock band from Iceland, is bringing its Fight or Flight Tour to Cain’s Ballroom.

The tour stop is scheduled March 14, 2022.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased by going to cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $43, plus fees.

