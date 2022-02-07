Kaitlin Butts performing at Mercury Lounge

Tulsa’s Kaitlin Butts, who was selected to be a featured music artist in US Cellular’s nationwide “Locally Grown, Locally Live” campaign, is performing Saturday, Feb. 12 at Mercury Lounge.
Butt is one of only seven artists to be chosen for the campaign. She will be joined by Jason Scott and the High Heat. For tickets, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.