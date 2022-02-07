 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaitlin Butts performing at Mercury Lounge
0 Comments

Kaitlin Butts performing at Mercury Lounge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gypsy Cafe

Tulsa’s Kaitlin Butts is performing Saturday, Feb. 12 at Mercury Lounge. Courtesy/Red Dirt Relief Fund/Nathan Poppe

 Nathan Poppe

Tulsa’s Kaitlin Butts, who was selected to be a featured music artist in US Cellular’s nationwide “Locally Grown, Locally Live” campaign, is performing Saturday, Feb. 12 at Mercury Lounge.

Butt is one of only seven artists to be chosen for the campaign. She will be joined by Jason Scott and the High Heat. For tickets, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Eilish stops concert to help distressed fan

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert