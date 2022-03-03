K-pop artist AleXa from Jenks representing Oklahoma in new NBC live music competition

AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks, will be the Oklahoma representative when 56 artists from across the country compete in “American Song Contest,” a soon-to-debut NBC live music competition,

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, “American Song Contest” will premiere 7 p.m. Monday, March 21.

The 56 artists represent all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. They will compete to win the country’s vote for best hit song. NBC and Atlantic Records will partner to release original songs from the series.

Artists on the show will not only be from different states and territories, they’re from all levels of career achievement -- undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artist and established stars. For instance: Alaska’s representative on the series is Jewel.

AleXa is a 2015 graduate of Jenks High School. A lifelong dancer, she was first drawn to K-pop because of its strong performance identity, according to her show bio. After nearly a million fan votes determined her the winner of the online talent competition “Rising Legends,” she was one of the 96 artists to participate in “Produce 48,” the most competitive audition show in Korea.

In 2019, AleXa made her multilingual K-pop debut with “Bomb,” which has received nearly 22 million views to date and hit No. 7 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. A year later, AleXa released extended plays “Do Or Die” and “Decoherence,” garnering wins for two of Korea’s most prestigious awards.

Last year, AleXa released Y2K-inspired “ReviveR” with dance track “Xtra,” performed the national anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers game and became the first K-pop artist to host a fan meeting in the metaverse within the action shooter game Scavengers.

Tulsa World Scene: Batman opening coincides with Admiral Twin reopening

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.