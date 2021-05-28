 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
K. Flay performing at The Edge Summer Shindig
0 comments

K. Flay performing at The Edge Summer Shindig

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
K. Flay

K. Flay, shown during a 2017 performance in Washington, D.C., is coming to Cain's Ballroom.

 Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

K. Flay will perform at The Edge Summer Shindig, scheduled Sunday, Aug. 1 at Cain’s Ballroom.

K. Flay’s 2014 debut album ("Life As a Dog") reached No. 14 on the U.S. rap chart. The Grammy-nominated artist has had six singles reach the top 40 of the alternative chart. Among them is “Blood in the Cut,” which went gold and reached No. 18 on the mainstream chart. She will be joined in Tulsa by special guest Cliffdiver.

Tickets start at $15 (plus fees) and are available at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia LaBeouf faces court ordered therapy sessions

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News