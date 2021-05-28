K. Flay performing at The Edge Summer Shindig

K. Flay will perform at The Edge Summer Shindig, scheduled Sunday, Aug. 1 at Cain’s Ballroom.
K. Flay’s 2014 debut album ("Life As a Dog") reached No. 14 on the U.S. rap chart. The Grammy-nominated artist has had six singles reach the top 40 of the alternative chart. Among them is “Blood in the Cut,” which went gold and reached No. 18 on the mainstream chart. She will be joined in Tulsa by special guest Cliffdiver.
Tickets start at $15 (plus fees) and are available at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
