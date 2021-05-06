 Skip to main content
Justin Bieber's BOK Center show rescheduled
Bieber

Justin Bieber performed at BOK Center in 2016.

 Tulsa World file

A Justin Bieber concert at BOK Center has been pushed forward from 2021 to 2022.

Bieber, originally scheduled to perform June 17, 2021, will instead perform March 18, 2022.

All tickets purchased for the original date are still valid.

