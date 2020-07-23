Justin Bieber announced rescheduled world tour dates, including a BOK Center tour stop slated for June 17, 2021.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a news release. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.
Bieber’s tour was originally scheduled to launch in May of this year, but it was postponed for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew.
The 45-date tour has been rerouted and, because the tour production has been redesigned, the tour will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. A news release said 19 new arena dates have been added. Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled as tour guest, will not be appearing on the new dates. New support acts will be added at a later date.
The release said $1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.