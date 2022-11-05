'Just so right:' Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame re-embracing Jim Paul Blair

MUSKOGEE — The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, in its 25th anniversary year, is welcoming one of its own.

Jim Paul Blair, a music artist and former director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, will be inducted posthumously during a Nov. 11 ceremony and concert at Muskogee Civic Center. A second wave of 2022 inductees is bound for the hall, and Blair, who died in 2020 at age 58, is in that wave, along with country singer-songwriter Wade Hayes and the Turnpike Troubadours. Tickets can be purchased at ticketstorm.com.

“It’s one of the most exciting inductions I can ever remember, and I have been involved with the Hall of Fame for the 25 years it has been in existence,” Sue Harris, a former executive director, said.

“For Jim to be inducted is just so right because he has been such an influence on the entire state in terms of music and because of what he has done to support musicians. He always thought of the young, up and coming musicians and including them.”

For instance?

“I remember the first time John Fullbright came to perform at the Hall of Fame,” Harris said. “He was just a young man from Okemah that Jim saw a promising future in, and that was the kind of attitude that Jim had to support Oklahoma music. Long before he was the executive director at the Hall of Fame, he was involved in supporting and promoting Oklahoma music. He’s a perfect guy to be inducted, and I’m just so happy to see it happen.”

Born into the music business, Blair is being inducted 13 years after one of his family members. His mother, Ramona Reed, performed as flour power girl Martha White on the Grand Ole Opry and was a touring member of the legendary Western swing band Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

Here’s a story about that:

“I remember when I was real young, and they were playing down at San Antonio,” Blair told the Tulsa World in 2003.

“I was with my mother and, as I recall, we were in this new motel that had just been built on the edge of town. I was amazed at how big the toad-frogs were around the pool, and when I came back to our room, I had a wastebasket full of ‘em. Bob was in the room and, when he said, ‘Son, what have you got there?’ I reached in, pulled one out and stuck it in his face. My mom just about came unglued, and so did Bob. As I recall, he didn’t stay in the room very long after that.”

Reed was mortified that her son made Wills go frog-gone, but it gave them a story they repeated for decades, albeit from different perspectives.

“It was the funniest thing to hear them talking about that day,” Blair’s wife, Katey, said. “It was just priceless.”

Also priceless: being selected for a hall of fame.

Blair left Clayton, Oklahoma, to pursue his destiny. He studied accounting while on scholarship at Oklahoma State University but spent nights majoring in music on area stages. He was in a bluegrass band, the Red Valley Barnstormers, and encountered another OSU student, Garth Brooks.

“I met him through my sister,” Blair said in 2003. “He was a year behind me in college, and he called me out of the blue one day, introduced himself and asked if I wanted to jam. I said ‘sure,’ and he was at my door in about five minutes. He lived in Iba Hall and I was in Bennett, and I said ‘Boy, you must drive fast.’ He said, ‘I ran.’”

Blair said they ended up playing until dawn, “and he ended up doing some things with our band from time to time. The biggest thing we did together was opening for the New Grass Revival at Horse Thief Canyon in Perkins back in September of ‘84. One of our guys couldn’t make it, and Garth filled in. We had a blast that night.”

By age 28, Blair was CFO of The Rehab Group in Nashville. Musical endeavors there included playing with the Neverly Hillbillies and the Neverly Brothers. In 1998, he returned to his home state to take a hospital job in Muskogee and was such a good partner in Chamber of Commerce endeavors that Harris, a former president of the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, decided others should know about it.

Harris hired Blair and his band to perform at a Chamber of Commerce banquet inside the Civic Center. She created an award — “the Okie from Muskogee Award, because it’s going to celebrate living right and being free” — and surprised Blair by making him the inaugural recipient at the event.

Said Harris: “Later, Jim told me ‘You know, that night was life-changing for me.’ He said he had really thought about going to Nashville or back into the music scene and leaving Muskogee, but he said ‘Once I’m the Okie from Muskogee, I’m where I’m supposed to be.’ The rest is history. From that, a friendship developed. It was an amazing time, and I love him very much, and I’m so happy to see this happen. It’s just going to be a very cool evening for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and a great award for a man that is much deserving.”

Blair’s resume includes touring with his band, City Moon, portraying Hank Williams Sr. in the band Hankerin’ for Hank and tackling the lead role in Muskogee Little Theatre’s production of “The Buddy Holly Story.” He was active with the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame for many years and served as executive director from 2012 to 2018.

“He was perfect for the executive director job because he knew musicians from everywhere,” Harris said.

“He helped grow the organization, and then of course I worked with him for two different years as we did G Fest at Hatbox (Field), which was an amazing festival here in Muskogee that brought musicians from all over, including the Turnpike Troubadours. They were young and up-and-coming at that time, and now they are being inducted at the same time as Jim.”

There’s still a Blair on the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame’s leadership team. Katey Blair is president of the board of directors of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

“He just always had such a passion for that place,” Katey said.

“And he was always the biggest cheerleader for some of these up and coming people that just wouldn’t have had a platform, so he started the thing where we had live music every Thursday night. I remember when he first started that, because there were not really very many events going on over there. He started that ... and this was kind of a platform for early musicians or experienced musicians to come and play.”

The Swon Brothers, who were employed at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, are among music artists who became known after taking advantage of the Thursday opportunities.

“They were definitely up and coming, and they were just kids whenever they would come up there,” Katey said.

The Thursday shows ($5 admission) continue to present day.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has been honoring favorite sons and daughters since 1997, when Woody Guthrie, Patti Page, Merle Haggard and Claude “Fiddler’’ Williams were in the inaugural hall of fame class. More than 130 music artists have joined them. The Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes and Blair are next.

Said Katey: “The fact that he is being inducted, he would just be so proud. And he would be like, ‘Oh, don’t make a big deal out of that for me.’ But, really, he was a big deal.”

Following are bios on Blair’s fellow inductees:

Wade Hayes

Regarded as one of the best in country music for his ability to accurately capture hope and heartache, Hayes (who is from Bethel Acres) has been actively contributing to the genre since his early 20s, when he had an impressive string of hits. Among them: “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing with You,” “On A Good Night” and “What I Meant to Say.”

Hayes began realizing his goals when Johnny Lee tapped him to be his lead guitarist, but it was apparent Hayes wasn’t meant to be a side man. He landed his first recording contract with Columbia Records within nine months of moving to Nashville. “Old Enough to Know Better” went to No. 1, and he earned an ACM top new male vocalist nomination. Two of his four major label albums have been certified gold by the RIAA.

In 2009, Hayes released the critically acclaimed independent album “A Place to Turn Around” and continued to tour extensively until he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. He fought his way back to good health only to have the cancer return in 2012. He is now cancer-free, and his new album was inspired by a conversation with his oncologist. “Go Live Your Life” is an upbeat anthem about making the most of every day.

In addition to writing and recording, Hayes was back on the road touring this spring. He spends time on his 11-acre farm outside of Nashville, where one of his favorite hobbies is restoring old pickup trucks. Hayes and his band will kick off inductee performances at the Nov. 11 event.

Turnpike Troubadours

Described as a gritty, country-leaning rock band out of eastern Oklahoma, the Turnpike Troubadours have become one of the most popular bands working, touring and recording today. R.C. Edwards, Kyle Nix, Ryan Engleman, Gabriel Pearson, Hank Early and front man Evan Felker make up the band, which sold out venues following a two-year hiatus.

A debut album (“Bossier City”) came a month after the band was formed so the Turnpike Troubadours would have something to sell at their early shows. It was followed by the popular “Diamonds and Gasoline” in 2010, produced by Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee and singer/songwriter Mike McClure, and cemented the band’s place in music history. “A Long Way from Your Heart” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard country albums chart in 2017.

Said Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Tony Corbell: “As far as I am concerned, there hasn’t been a more talked-about band since I began following the music scene in Oklahoma. These guys are truly hitting on all cylinders right now, and, since late spring 2022, they have sold out shows in many of the best arenas and venues. We are thrilled they will be playing for our show this year, and they promise an entertaining evening.”

Featured video: