 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Brown coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will welcome back Junior Brown in June. 

 Tulsa World file

Junior Brown is returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a Saturday, June 18 performance.

Tickets start at $24, plus fees.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kelly Clarkson 'not concerned' bout turning 40

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert