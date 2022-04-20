 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judah & The Lion tour stop coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Judah & The Lion

Judah & the Lion will return to Cain's Ballroom on a new tour. 

 Katie Darby/Invision/AP

Judah & The Lion’s Happy Again Tour will arrive Saturday, Sept. 24 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Smallpools will provide support.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 22 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Brady Bunch, breakfast and beating allergies

Tickets start at $32.50, plus fees.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rupert Friend found playing 'Anatomy of a Scandal' character 'an enticing challenge'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert