Journey will bring the band's 50th anniversary tour to Tulsa with a concert set for March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Oct. 21 at bokcenter.com .

The band honored in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is known for chart-topping hits including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," and "Lights."