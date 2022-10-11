 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Turner brings a country vibe to Hard Rock Live

  Updated
Josh Turner

Multi-platinum country artist Josh Turner announced a January tour stop at Hard Rock Live.

 TOM GILBERT, Tulsa World file

Country music artist Josh Turner is bringing traditional country music to Hard Rock Live on Jan. 18.

Tickets start at $29.50 for the 8 p.m. show and go on sale Oct. 14 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units and amassed more than 2.5 billion global streams. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM nominations and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2007.

