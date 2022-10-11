Josh Turner brings a country vibe to Hard Rock Live

Tickets start at $29.50 for the 8 p.m. show and go on sale Oct. 14 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com .

Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units and amassed more than 2.5 billion global streams. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM nominations and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2007.