Josh Turner brings a country vibe to Hard Rock Live

Country music artist Josh Turner is bringing traditional country music to Hard Rock Live on Jan. 18.
Tickets start at $29.50 for the 8 p.m. show and go on sale Oct. 14 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units and amassed more than 2.5 billion global streams. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM nominations and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2007.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
