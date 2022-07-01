Josh Meloy coming to Cain's Ballroom

Oklahoma music artist Josh Meloy will perform Friday, Nov. 11 at Cain’s Ballroom with Mason Lively, plus Gannon Fremin & CCREV.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 8 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

Meloy released his album “Oklahoma” in 2020. It consists of a collection of songs written over the previous 5 years. He considers the record his best and most honest work to date.

Meloy initially was more interested in playing sports than music. It wasn’t until attending Oklahoma State University at age 19 that he picked up a guitar. He has since matured as a musician and songwriter and earned a fan base while touring the Oklahoma/Texas region.

