 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Josh Meloy coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Josh Meloy

Cain's Ballroom will host homegrown music artist Josh Meloy in the fall. Meloy was photographed during a performance in Enid. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tulsa World

Oklahoma music artist Josh Meloy will perform Friday, Nov. 11 at Cain’s Ballroom with Mason Lively, plus Gannon Fremin & CCREV.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 8 at the box office or online  at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

Meloy released his album “Oklahoma” in 2020. It consists of a collection of songs written over the previous 5 years. He considers the record his best and most honest work to date.

Meloy initially was more interested in playing sports than music. It wasn’t until attending Oklahoma State University at age 19 that he picked up a guitar. He has since matured as a musician and songwriter and earned a fan base while touring the Oklahoma/Texas region.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris Hilton had to cancel President Biden dinner to attend Britney Spears' wedding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert