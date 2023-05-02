The Jonas Brothers announced a 35-date stadium and arena tour that will include an Oct. 3 performance at BOK Center.

A news release said the band will perform five albums every night.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

Because tickets are expected to be in high demand, the news release said the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. Fans can register now through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Fans selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan pre-sale starting Tuesday, May 9.

Citi and Verizon will have additional pre-sales beginning Wednesday, May 10, with other pre-sales running throughout the week.

Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 until 10 p.m. Thursday, May 11 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive pre-sale through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets for select shows beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 until 10 p.m. Thursday, May 11. For more details visit Verizon Up.