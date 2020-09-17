 Skip to main content
Jon Wolfe returning to Cain's Ballroom

Jon Wolfe returning to Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will play host to Jon Wolfe for a socially distanced show. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Jon Wolfe, a country music artist who was born in Tulsa and raised in Miami, Okla., will perform Friday, Oct. 16, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets (starting at $20, plus fees) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Capacity for the show has been lowered by more than 75% capacity to allow for social distancing. Safety measures will be in place. Guests will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting the venue, ordering food or drinks from the bar, going to and from the bathrooms, buying merchandise and if they are unable to social distance. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available around the venue.

