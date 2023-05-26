Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hard Rock Live

Jon Wolfe, who was born in Tulsa and raised in Miami, Oklahoma, is performing Friday, Aug. 4 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $19.50.

Jefferson Starship will perform Thursday, Sept. 21 at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $25.50.

Clint Black, who is undergoing a back procedure, rescheduled his June 9 stop at Hard Rock Live to Thursday, Dec. 28. Tickets purchased for the June 9 date will be honored on the new date. Any requested refunds to the Hard Rock Live box office will be refunded to the original form of payment. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to appear on your account.

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

River Spirit Casino

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will perform July 28 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Theresa Caputo, best known for her work in “Long Island Medium,” will bring a July 29 tour stop to the Cove.

For tickets to River Spirit events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Cain’s Ballroom

Tanner Usrey will be joined by Palmer Anthony and Lance Roark for a Saturday, July 15 show at Cain’s Ballroom.

Moon Taxi will perform Dec. 3 at Cain’s Ballroom with support from The Stews.

An Edge Low Dough Birthday Show starring Lovely The Band, Colony House and Little Image is coming July 2 to Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets are on sale at cainsballroom.com.

