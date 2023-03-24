Award-winning country singer Jon Pardi is bringing his Mr. Saturday Night Tour to the BOK Center in Tulsa later this year.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Pardi will be performing hits from his latest album, such as “Your Heart Or Mine,” according to a news release.

Tickets are available now starting at $39.75 at bokcenter.com.

“Since first hitting the country landscape, Jon Pardi has long since separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it,” the release reads.

Pardi has also gained recognition for his Country Music Award-winning and American Country Music Award-winning album “Heartache Medication” and the platinum selling album “California Sunrise.”